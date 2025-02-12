Maynooth land bank with development potential seeks €10m

An aerial view of the Maynooth lands shows their proximity to the M4 motorway and Maynooth train station

Agent Knight Frank is guiding a price of €10 million for a large and well-located land bank on the outskirts of Maynooth in Co Kildare.

Extending to a total area of 39 hectares (97 acres), the lands at Newtown Road are positioned to the west of Maynooth’s town centre and to the east of the established residential neighbourhoods of Parsons Hall, Ashleigh Grove, Newtown Hall and Castledawson. The site is accessed primarily from the Newtown Road with secondary access from Jackson’s Bridge and sits in proximity to both the M4 motorway and Maynooth train station.

The lands, which are in agricultural use at present, are designated as “Strategic Reserve (SR 2) and Agriculture” under the terms of the draft Maynooth & Environs Local Area Plan 2025-2031. Their importance to the future development of the town will, according to the selling agents, allow for the delivery of key infrastructure projects such as the Maynooth Outer Orbital Route (MOOR), Dart+ West, Maynooth West Train Station and associated park-and-ride facilities, the M4 Maynooth to Leixlip Project and a potential new junction to the M4 motorway.

The holding’s potential is further supported by the demand for residential development land in Maynooth and its environs. The town experienced population growth of 18 per cent between the 2016 and 2022 censuses, with its population estimated at 17,436 in Q1 2023.

Maynooth is home to a number of big employers including Maynooth University, the M4 Business Park, and the local town centre, while Intel, Kerry Group and the Kildare Innovation Campus collectively employ thousands of workers in the surrounding area.

