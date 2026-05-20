Subscriber OnlyCommercial Property

Carrolls Irish Gifts in €4.15m deal for Henry Street premises

Well-known retailer sees off competing bids from a number of Irish and international investors

44 Henry Street, Dublin 1, has been occupied by Carrolls Irish Gifts since 1995
44 Henry Street, Dublin 1, has been occupied by Carrolls Irish Gifts since 1995
Ronald Quinlan
Wed May 20 2026 - 05:502 MIN READ

The owners of Carrolls Irish Gifts have seen off competing bids from a number of Irish and international investors, and acquired their premises at No 44 Henry Street in Dublin city centre.

Having occupied the property under a single 35-year full repairing and insuring (FRI) lease since April 1995, the company has secured ownership of the property for €4.15 million. The figure represents a slight premium on the €4 million price that had been guided by agent Colliers when it put the building up for sale in January.

Carrolls Irish Gifts had been paying a rent of €362,000 a year before its acquisition of the property, and its lease, which had been due to expire in April 2030, was subject to upward-only rent reviews.

Number 44 Henry Street extends to a net internal area of 396sq m (4,263sq ft) in total and comes with independent access to the upper floors from O’Connell Street, as well as rear access via Sampsons Lane.

READ MORE

Celtic Tiger-era shopping centre built at a cost of €25m by McNamara seeking €3m

Land adjacent to M1 motorway with full planning for logistics unit guiding €5.75m

Newcastle Aerodrome lands on market with potential as drone-training centre and €16.2m price tag

Bespoke residential site in the Burnaby, Greystones, guiding at €1m

The subject property occupies a high-profile position on Henry Street and sits close to key occupiers including Arnotts, JD Sports, Next, River Island, Mango, Schuh, Levi’s, Dubray and Foot Locker. Sports Direct and Zara are due to open new flagship stores in the former Debenhams department store site. Danish retailer Normal recently opened its first Irish store in the Ilac shopping centre.

Established in 1982, Carrolls is one of Ireland’s most successful retailers, operating more than 20 stores in city-centre locations nationwide and employing more than 400 staff across that network and in its global ecommerce business.

Stephen Murray of JLL advised Carrolls Irish Gifts on its purchase of 44 Henry Street while Michele McGarry of Colliers handled the sale on behalf of the vendor.

McGarry said: “This sale highlights the continued depth of demand for prime retail assets in Dublin city centre, particularly those underpinned by strong tenant covenants and high footfall locations”.

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan

Ronald Quinlan is Property Editor of The Irish Times
On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions