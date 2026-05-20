Newcastle Aerodrome lands on market with potential as drone-training centre and €16.2m price tag

Investors, aviation operators and developers looking to take advantage of the demand for aviation, drone, and advanced air mobility (AAM) infrastructure may be interested in the sale of Newcastle Aerodrome in Newcastle, Co Wicklow. Extending to 57 hectares (141 acres), the facility, which is in active use as a licensed airfield, is being offered to the market by agent JLL at a guide price of €16.2 million.

Located 45km south of Dublin city centre, Newcastle Aerodrome is a coastal airfield with a 690m-long grass runway. The facility is operational all year round and has a range of supporting infrastructure, including hangars, offices, and operational buildings, all of which are in good condition. The site also includes a disused residential dwelling, presenting potential for refurbishment or repurposing.

Newcastle Aerodrome is located within Class G airspace, allowing unrestricted flight operations without the need for clearance from air traffic control. The airfield is designated as a customs-approved entry and exit point for aircraft travelling to and from the UK. In addition, the aerodrome benefits from its own air traffic zone which, again, has no restriction on movement.

In terms of its potential, master planning has been conducted on the lands for the development of a best-in-class vertiport and drone centre of excellence. Such facilities could provide for training and commercial AAM or unmanned aerial vehicle testing. With a flight-area of approximately 520sq km, the proposed drone-training centre would be one of the largest in Europe.

The master plan also proposes the development of new hangar facilities providing modern storage, maintenance and operational capacity and a training centre that would include airline simulators enabling professional pilot instruction to international standards.

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Ollie Lyons of JLL says: “Newcastle Aerodrome offers a combination of scale, location, and operational flexibility within the Irish aviation market. Its positioning within unrestricted airspace, its proximity to Dublin, and its potential for development in the areas of aviation, drone and advanced air technology make it a compelling opportunity.”