West Cork’s landmark Eccles Hotel and Spa seeking €5m

Agent CBRE is guiding a price of €5 million for the four-star Eccles Hotel and Spa in Glengarriff, west Cork.

One of the best known hotels along the Wild Atlantic Way, the Eccles Hotel bears the distinction of being one of Ireland’s first purpose-built hotels and has been in operation since 1745.

Since then it has established itself as a destination of choice for generations of both domestic and international tourists. Some of its more famous guests include George Bernard Shaw, who stayed in 1910/11 and is reputed to have written extensively during his time there. William Butler Yeats was a regular visitor to the hotel in the 1920s, while in more recent times Pippa Middleton, sister of the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, stayed at the hotel in July 2017 to attend the wedding of her good friend Camilla Campion-Awwad in Glengarriff.

Positioned directly on the Atlantic Way trail and approximately 90km from Cork city centre, the Eccles Hotel and Spa comprises 59 large, refurbished bedrooms and suites, along with conference and banqueting facilities and a spa with three treatment rooms. The hotel also has a restaurant, a bar and wedding facilities. While a significant programme of refurbishment and investment has already been undertaken in all bedrooms with new bathrooms fitted throughout, there is scope according to the selling agent to add additional bedrooms subject to planning permission.

READ MORE

The hotel occupies a prime location within the village of Glengarriff, offering guests panoramic sea views. Glengarriff is a charming village with a vibrant atmosphere. Visitors to the hotel can explore local shops, pubs and restaurants, and enjoy a variety of activities including boat tours, kayaking, hiking, and exploring the nearby Garnish Island, Glengarriff Nature Reserve, and the Beara Peninsula.

Commenting on the sale, John Hughes, director with CBRE’s hotels division, said: “This is a superb opportunity to acquire one of Ireland’s oldest hotels. Located in the ever-popular west Cork, the Eccles Hotel and Spa has been sympathetically refurbished and offers the purchaser the opportunity to grow this long-established business even further.”