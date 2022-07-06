Celbridge landholding with ‘future development potential’ for €5m

An aerial view of the subject lands show their location next to the grounds of Castletown House in Celbridge, Co Kildare.

Agent Cushman & Wakefield is guiding a price of €5 million for what it describes as a “significant landholding” with “future development potential” in Celbridge, Co Kildare.

Situated immediately adjacent to the landmark Castletown House and its demesne, which is owned by the State and open to the public under the auspices of the OPW, the “Castletown lands” extend to 95 hectares (235 acres) and are predominantly zoned Objective F — Open Space & Amenity under the Celbridge Local Area Plan 2017–2023. The remaining portion of the site is zoned GB — Green Belt. The lands are designated within a Historical Landscape Area and have mostly been in agricultural use for several years.

Business park

While the current zoning will preclude the purchaser from pursuing residential or other forms of development, the selling agent notes that planning permission was granted in 2001 for the construction of a business park on 82 acres of the Castletown lands. This development was situated on the western portion of the lands which immediately adjoin the new Kildare Innovation Campus (formally the Hewlett Packard facility).

Celbridge is a well-established town, and one of the fastest-growing residential areas in Ireland due to its close proximity and strong transport links to Dublin city centre. There are several new residential developments ongoing within the vicinity, which are predominantly aimed at the first-time buyers’ market.

Karl Lynch of Cushman & Wakefield says: “This key landholding will offer significant scale to a purchaser and due to its location on the periphery of Celbridge, it will no doubt have future development potential.”