Limerick mayor suggests council needs ‘culture of change’ on LGBTQ+ issues

Limerick mayor John Moran suggested a “culture of change” was needed at Limerick City and County Council (LCCC) when it came to LGBTQ+ issues, as part of a complaint that he did not feature in a video promoting the city’s Pride parade.

In correspondence with council management, Moran, Limerick’s directly elected mayor, also claimed he had previously received an “underwhelming response” to what he considered to be homophobic comments from a staff member.

He wrote that, on top of this, his absence from the video “represents a grossly disappointing support for other members of the LGBT community among our workforce”.

The mayor of Limerick made the remarks in an email to council director general Pat Daly complaining about not being featured in a video on Pride week posted online by the local authority.

Moran had attended the Limerick Pride parade the previous day and expressed astonishment at not appearing in the video, suggesting, in error, that someone from the council had been sent to cover the event “and did not even come to find me”.

In response, Daly said the video – posted online before the July 11th Pride parade – had actually featured “historical images” as opposed to footage from this year’s event.

Daly told Moran said he did not accept “the suggestion that this incident reflects a culture within LCCC that is unsupportive of the LGBTQ+ community”.

In his July 12th email, Moran expressed his belief that he is the “first openly gay leader of the organisation”.

He wrote: “You could imagine the outcry if Galway council put out a video of Africa Day (assuming they have one) and clipped out any impression of their new mayor [Cllr Helen Ogbu, who is originally from Nigeria].”

He suggested it might seem “ludicrous” if the mayors of New York or London – Zohran Mamdani and Sadiq Khan respectively – were not included in coverage of diversity marches in their cities.

He also said he owed it “to other LGBTQ+ colleagues and, in fairness, to myself to speak up against what seems like a culture of change required in LCCC”.

In his response, on July 13th, Daly defended the local authority, insisting: “The council has a long and established record of supporting Pride and wider equality and inclusion initiatives, and that commitment predates all of us currently in leadership roles.

“We are always open to do more and do better, so any best practice or initiatives you feel helps this please advise me.”

Daly said the video was “a preview video produced weeks in advance of Saturday’s parade to support advance marketing of the event and was cut from historical images”.

He said the council did not organise the event, adding: “We did not cover the event on the day and were not invited to do so.”

Daly also told Moran he had asked the council’s human resources department to “revert to you on the homophobic allegation you refer to”.

Moran and LCCC declined to comment on the mayor’s allegation about homophobic comments, saying in statements that they do not comment on human resources matters.