‘Terrible waste of time’: Optimism in North worst of Brexit obstacles could be overcome

Hillmount Garden Centre manager Robin Mercer: 'In the past we used to get trolleys in every week from England, but those days are gone.' Photograph: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

In recent years, Robin Mercer has had to “learn to live with” Brexit.

The manager of Hillmount Garden Centres, which operate in four locations in counties Antrim and Down, Mercer has no shortage of examples of its impact. This ranges from the English firms no longer supplying the business because “it was too much hassle” to the long journey roses now take to reach the shop floor.

“They’re actually bringing them from England to the south of Ireland, putting them in pots and sending them back up North,” he says.

Recently, Mercer heard of roses rejected by inspectors “because the leaves were still on them ... they had to take them back to the nursery and take all the leaves off them before they sent them out again”.

He has developed his own workaround for sourcing tree labels. “I got the box sent to our son in England, and he’s bringing them over.”

Hillmount has also clubbed together with other nearby garden centres so English firms will still supply them.

“Because we’re bringing in a full load between us ... they’re prepared to do it,” he says. “In the past we used to get trolleys in every week from England, but those days are gone.”

Robin Mercer has been reflecting on the toll of the measures that look set to be reversed and the impact of Brexit on 'the small nursery man'. Photograph: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

After Brexit, Northern Ireland’s unique position meant EU rules on goods and customs continued to apply; the resultant Irish Sea border meant increased checks and paperwork for items like Mercer’s roses, which once travelled seamlessly from Britain to Northern Ireland.

However, under a draft deal recently agreed between the EU and UK, and expected to be signed off at a summit meeting between the EU and UK officials later this week, the “vast majority” of post-Brexit checks on agri-food products moving between Britain and the EU will no longer be necessary.

“It’s great news,” says Mercer. “Now get it sorted as soon as possible.”

Andrew Lynas, group managing director of Lynas Foodservice, sees it as “one of the biggest steps we’ve seen since Brexit”.

He adds: “Vet certificates and a lot of those food checks on goods from GB should go, so that’s pretty significant for us.”

Based in Coleraine, Co Derry, his firm employs 700 people, supplying food to the hospitality industry across the island of Ireland and Scotland, as well as a network of cash and carry outlets in Northern Ireland.

Brexit was “horrendous, just so problematic”, Lynas says.

Lynas Foodservice managing director Andrew Lynas.

The firm had to “change our supply chain” to become “more European, became routed through Dublin ports and Belfast ports directly”.

The consequences of Brexit have been “cost to consumer, less choice, and an inordinate amount of paperwork ... and then constantly changing rules and no clarity”.

Under the mooted deal, he says “quite a number of GB suppliers that it became just too much hassle to deal with” should become options again.

However, he insists that he still needs to “see the detail behind it”.

“It looks good, but are we going to get clarity? Is this going to be permanent, or is this another one or two-year decision?”

Brenda Maguire, Northern Ireland policy lead for Logistics UK, says the proposals represent “good news” but cautions that change is “not going to happen overnight”.

The business group’s members have, she says, “really taken the brunt of keeping shelves stocked and keeping goods moving over the last number of years, and that’s come at real additional cost and effort and burden to the industry”.

Maguire hopes the EU-UK deal will “reduce checks, paperwork and delays on agri-food and plant product movements, particularly between GB and Northern Ireland, and that will make supply chains more efficient and lower costs ... and mean more choice”.

Add to this “the context for our operators, they’re facing fuel price rises that are exponential as well, so I think this will come as a relief and, I suppose, hope on the horizon for many of our operators who have just faced a convergence of pressures.”

Maguire is “mindful” that it will probably take all of next year, and possibly into 2028, to get any agreement implemented, even if the group wants it to happen “as quickly as possible”.

Maguire and Lynas stress the need for a similar agreement on customs, which an area not covered by the draft deal.

“If we trust each other enough not to have border posts and the vet checks and those things, surely there’s a way we can do duty paid much better than the current model,” says Lynas.

There is now, he says, “a level of trust” between the UK government and the EU and this can be built upon with an potentially “critical” role for Dublin and London.

Back at his Belfast garden centre, Mercer is reflecting on the toll of the measures that look set to be reversed and the impact of Brexit on “the small nursery man, only him and his wife ... they haven’t the facilities to go and sort out all these things and fill out the forms”.

“Honestly, the time that was wasted, and all the paperwork – just a terrible, terrible waste of time.”