Ireland could require digital ID to access porn websites

Pornhub claimed that traffic from UK visitors to its website dropped 77% after the introduction of age verification. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images

People in Ireland who use pornography websites could be required to use a digital Government ID to prove they are over 18.

The Department of Communications confirmed the new digital wallet, which the Government will shortly trial with some members of the public, will be used to “support compliance” with Ireland’s Online Safety Code – including a requirement that websites restrict pornography access to those aged under 18.

It comes after Cuan, the State agency tasked with tackling domestic abuse and sexual violence, suggested the Department of Justice consider introducing new age limits for pornography websites, similar to a law enacted in the UK last year.

From July 2025, pornography websites were required to impose robust age-verification methods for users based in the UK under a new law. The following October, pornography website Pornhub claimed that traffic from UK visitors to its site had dropped 77 per cent – though the number of UK residents who may have been using a virtual private network to evade the new age limits was not known.

In a statement, the Department of Communications told The Irish Times the Online Safety Code – EU-wide rules on online safety, enforced in Ireland by Coimisiún na Meán – “already requires that designated video sharing platforms ensure that minors (ie those under the age of 18) do not have access to adult-only material such as pornography. They are also required to use robust age assurance measures to comply with that obligation.”

“An age verification tool is being developed to assist and support compliance with that requirement.”

The new digital wallet, which will be linked to a person’s social welfare information, was built by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform and is currently in beta testing. The public have been invited to share their views or concerns about the new digital ID.

The wallet will include a digital version of a person’s birth certificate, driving licence and other official documents. Its use will not be compulsory for any State service. The main purpose of its design is to make it easier for people to apply for and access State services, but Ministers, including Minister for Communications Patrick O’Donovan, have suggested the wallet should also be used to set new age limits for social media.

[ Tensions brewing over slow progress on social media access age limitOpens in new window ]

Last year a paper by Cuan said the Government should consider passing a law to set new strict age limits for pornography websites, similar to legislation introduced in the UK.

The policy paper was shared with the Department of Justice last summer, and released to The Irish Times under Freedom of Information.

The paper said Ireland should “consider the introduction of more robust age verification or access restrictions, informed by the UK Online Safety Act (2023), which mandates age checks for pornography platforms, proactive removal of illegal and non-consensual content, independent oversight via Ofcom, and transparency requirements for risk management”.

It also said Ireland should monitor similar laws introduced in Germany and France to “protect children from the harms of online pornography”.

“In a significant stride toward safeguarding its children, the French government enacted stringent age verification laws targeting online pornography. Aimed at curbing underage access to explicit content, the move has sparked a global conversation on the balance between child protection and digital privacy,” the paper said.

[ Age verification: The fact is, nobody wants to show their passport to a porn siteOpens in new window ]

The French legislation was challenged in courts by pornography websites, and Aylo – the company that runs Pornhub – suspended access to its website from France.

Aylo has a presence in Ireland through its subsidiary Aylo Billing Ltd, which is based in Dublin.