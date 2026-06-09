Controversial triple-lock legislation to get formal Cabinet approval today

Minister for Defence Helen McEntee will seek approval for the Defence Amendment Bill, which would remove the need for the approval of the United Nations Security Council to deploy more than 12 Defence Forces personnel overseas. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

The Government’s controversial plans to reform the triple-lock system will come before the Cabinet for approval on Tuesday.

Minister for Defence Helen McEntee will seek approval for the Defence Amendment Bill, which would remove the need for the approval of the United Nations Security Council to deploy more than 12 Irish Defence Forces personnel overseas. Any future deployment would require only the approval of the Government and of the Oireachtas, should the Bill be enacted.

The proposed changes will be fiercely challenged by Opposition parties when the Bill is brought before the Oireachtas. They have argued that the purpose behind the Bill is to erode Ireland’s traditional policy of military neutrality. The Government parties have denied this, saying it would have no impact on the State’s independence from military alliances.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan will be bringing legislation to Cabinet to establish a new register of those convicted of serious domestic violence.

Known as Jennie’s Law, the Bill proposes to establish a nationwide domestic violence register. It will be named in memory of Jennifer Poole, who was murdered by her violent partner. The law, when enacted, will allow individuals to find out whether a current or prospective partner has a history of convictions for domestic violence.

[ Abusers convicted of serious domestic violence to be named on public register for first timeOpens in new window ]

The proposal follows years of campaigning by Jennifer Poole’s family in Finglas, particularly her brother Jason. The campaign has received support from politicians across party lines, including Paul McAuliffe of Fianna Fáil, who yesterday welcomed the development.

A Bill sponsored by Fianna Fáil TD Malcolm Byrne aimed at tackling deepfakes and digital impersonation is also listed for the Oireachtas this weekend.

The Protection of Voice and Image Bill 2025 would create a specific criminal offence for knowingly using a person’s name, image, voice or likeness without consent to deceive the public.

Byrne stepped down as chair of the Oireachtas committee on artificial intelligence last week after failing a roadside breathalyser test.

McEntee, in her role as Minister for Foreign Affairs, will also bring a memorandum setting out Ireland’s priority and programme for the European Union presidency which begins on July 1st. The details will be launched by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris later this week.

Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill will ask Cabinet for approval to extend the appointment of the interim Chief Medical Officer, Dr Mary Horgan, who has been fulfilling the role since June 2024.

Elsewhere, Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke will update colleagues on regional enterprise development, while Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon is expected to bring forward the final report of the steering group on timber in construction.

The Tánaiste, in his capacity as Minister for Finance, is also seeking approval to draft the Asset Covered Securities (Amendment) Bill. The legislation proposes to modernise Ireland’s covered bonds framework by allowing banks to issue asset-covered securities directly, without establishing specialist subsidiaries.

The changes are intended to reduce costs, simplify the regulatory framework and facilitate the issuance of green securities.

The Cabinet is also expected to note the annual report of Home Building Finance Ireland.