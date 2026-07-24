Conor Loftus to start for Mayo in All-Ireland final against Kerry

Conor Loftus will start for Mayo in Sunday’s All-Ireland SFC final against Kerry as Andy Moran makes once change for the Croke Park showdown.

Loftus had been named to line out in the semi-final against Louth too but was replaced on game-day by Paul Towey. However, Loftus did score a goal when introduced off the bench against Louth and the Crossmolina man has been rewarded with a starting berth for the decider.

Loftus has been listed at centre forward in the only alteration from the semi-final side, with Towey included among the subs.

Jack Livingstone, in his debut season, will start in goal while the central pillars in Mayo’s defence are to be Donnacha McHugh at full back and David McBrien at six. Enda Hession will wear the number seven jersey with an expectation he will track Paudie Clifford around Croke Park on Sunday – though Sam Callinan would also have the attributes for that role.

Bob Tuohy and Jack Carney will again form Mayo’s midfield partnership while Stephen Coen – the quintessential middle eight player – is named at right-half forward.

Mayo’s most exciting line of the field will once more be up top where teenagers Kobe McDonald (18) and Darragh Beirne (19) flank full-forward Ryan O’Donoghue.

Another rising attacking prospect, Cian McHale, who scored two points when introduced against Louth, is named on what is a largely experienced bench alongside the likes of Paddy Durcan, Diarmuid O’Connor, Aidan O’Shea, Matthew Ruane and Tommy Conroy.

Jack Coyne will captain the team from corner back.

MAYO (SFC v Kerry): Jack Livingstone; Jack Coyne, Donnacha McHugh, Eoin McGreal; Sam Callinan, David McBrien, Enda Hession; Bob Tuohy, Jack Carney; Stephen Coen, Conor Loftus, Jordan Flynn; Darragh Beirne, Ryan O’Donoghue, Kobe McDonald. Subs: Rob Hennelly, Fenton Kelly, Paddy Durcan, Rory Brickenden, Conal Dawson, Aidan O’Shea, Matthew Ruane, Paul Towey, Diarmuid O’Connor, Tommy Conroy, Cian McHale.