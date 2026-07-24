Former Christian Brother to be sentenced for sexually abusing boys

A 90-year-old former Christian Brother is to be sentenced on Friday for sexually abusing boys in St Patrick’s CBS primary school, Portarlington, Co Offaly, in the early to mid-1980s.

Liam Coughlan was previously jailed in 2023 for the sexual abuse of primary school students in Kilkenny in the 1970s.

Coughlan, who appeared by video-link from prison during a trial that started earlier this month in the Circuit Criminal Court, Portlaoise, Co Laois, had pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of indecent assault against nine former students who attended the school on Patrick Street, Portarlington.

Last Friday, the jury took just an hour to find Coughlan guilty on all of the 31 counts they were asked to consider.

Judge Keenan Johnson will sentence Coughlan, who has significant health problems and is still serving the 4½-year sentence he was given for the Kilkenny crimes, on Friday.

Victim impact statements will also be heard.