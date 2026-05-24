Dublin Central: Daniel Ennis of the Social Democrats elected after ninth count

Main Points

Daniel Ennis of the Social Democrats is the new TD for Dublin Central after winning the byelection

Sinn Féin’s Janice Boylan finishes in second place after the elimination of the Green Party’s Janet Horner

Fianna Fáil records one of its worst election performances in history after candidate John Stephens was eliminated on the second count with 4.22 per cent of the vote

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald insisted her position is not up for debate

Click for live coverage of the Galway West byelection count

Key Pieces

Dublin Central byelection results in full

Pat Leahy: Social Democrats set for comfortable win, leaving Sinn Féin with hard questions

Inside Politics podcast: Ennis and Kyne in poll position on bad day for big parties

Daniel Ellis elected

Social Democrats candidate Daniel Ennis has won the Dublin Central byelection, filling the seat vacated by former minister for finance Paschal Donohoe.

After almost 16 hours of counting in the RDS, Ennis was elected without reaching the quota on the ninth count with a final vote of 12,050, writes Jack Horgan-Jones.

Sinn Féin’s Janice Boylan came second in party leader Mary Lou McDonald’s home constituency, with a final vote of 7,787.

The Green Party’s Janet Horner was the third placed candidate with 5,452, having been eliminated after eight counts, while veteran criminal Gerard Hutch came in fourth position, eliminated after the seventh count with a final vote of 4,466.

Ennis was first elected for North East Inner City in the local elections of 2024.

While the Dublin Central race had been expected to be a close-run thing, early tallies indicated that a strong first preference vote was in the offing for Ennis. Coupled with his expected transfer friendliness, this suggested he would be hard to beat as Sinn Féin endured a difficult day.

And this was how it panned out, with Ennis topping the poll and celebrating with family and supporters, alongside his party leader Holly Cairns and other members of the now-enlarged Social Democrats parliamentary party.

In a strong showing for anti-establishment candidates, both Hutch and anti-immigration independent councillor Malachy Steenson grew their share of the first preference vote when compared to the general election in 2024.

Dublin Central enters final count

We are into an endgame in Dublin Central, with the distribution of Independent candidate Gerry Hutch’s vote now having taken place.

Janice Boylan took 1,641 votes, with 625 going to Daniel Ennis. Janet Horner received 180 votes, and she has been eliminated.

Her total of 5,452 votes will now be distributed in what will be the final count.

Non-transferable votes were 2,020.

Gerry Hutch out after seventh count

Independent candidate Gerard Hutch has been eliminated on the seventh count, ending the day with 4,466 votes.

His votes will now be distributed between Daniel Ennis (Social Democrats), Janice Boylan (Sinn Féin) and Janet Horner (Green).

Boylan received 196 votes from Ray McAdam’s vote, with 1,172 going to Ennis, and 1,214 to Horner.

Ray McAdam eliminated

Fine Gael’s Ray McAdam has been eliminated on the sixth count.

Gerry Hutch leapfrogged McAdam and the Green Party’s Janet Horner to move into third place after the distribution of Malachy Steenson’s surplus.

McAdam’s 3,614 votes will be distributed next.

Analysis: Five down, four counts to go

After five counts in Dublin Central, not much – nothing, in fact – is changing at the top of the leader board.

Daniel Ennis of the Social Democrats continues his progress towards the vacant seat.

But will veteran criminal Gerry Hutch move up the pecking order? If he’s going to do it, it has to happen on the sixth count, with Malachy Steenson’s preferences now being distributed – this is going to be Hutch’s only big reservoir of transfers.

Janet Horner in third has a lead of 1,051 over Hutch, while Ray McAdam in fourth has a lead of 541 votes.

Hutch will probably take a big chunk of Steenson’s 2,641 votes. Will it be enough to move him up?

Hutch will need a little over 20 per cent of Steenson’s transfers to overtake McAdam, but 40 per cent to overtake Horner.

In 2024, Steenson was eliminated on count seven, with 2,195 votes at the time. Hutch claimed a hefty 1,262 transfers, or over 57 per cent of the available vote.

So if the strength of that transfer pattern remains, Hutch will overtake both McAdam and Horner to move into third.

However, our poll taken during the campaign suggests that relationship may have weakened a little – with just 29 per cent of Steenson voters saying they would send their second preference to Hutch. If the figure is more like that, he’ll probably clear McAdam but be stranded in fourth.

If it shakes out like that, McAdam would be next to be eliminated, and his transfers would almost certainly favour Horner, meaning she would stay in third ahead of Hutch, who would be next out.

Then we’d be into an endgame with three left in the race – there is basically no chance Hutch’s transfers will do enough to bring Boylan back into contention, but if we see them, it’ll be interesting to see how many votes he sends to Sinn Féin. Our poll suggested around a quarter of his voters intended to transfer to Boylan.

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Social Democrats candidate Cllr Daniel Ennis is solidifying his lead following a whopping 871 transfers from People Before Profit’s Eoghan Ó Ceannbháin.

He is now 1,366 votes clear of second placed Sinn Féin’s Janice Boylan who 430 transfers from PBP.

Independent candidate Cllr Malachy Steenson has been eliminated on the fifth count in Dublin Central with 2,641 votes.

More than half of the candidates now eliminated

More than half of the candidates for Dublin Central have now been eliminated from the running.

Ó Ceannabháin amassed 1,853 votes before been ruled out, 761 votes behind Malachy Steenson.

Steenson enters the fifth count on 2,614.

Ennis’s lead at the top looks increasingly secure as the counting goes on.

There are now little more than 900 votes between the Social Democrat (5,512) and Sinn Féin’s Janice Boylan (4,587).

Remember, the quota to be deemed elected in the constituency stands at 12,435.

People Before Profit-Solidarity candidate Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin has been eliminated on the fourth count in Dublin Central.

Dublin Central turnout level unsurprising, says electoral chief

The turnout in the Dublin Central byelection at 39.34 per cent is typical of those “when there’s no change of government at stake”, according to chief executive of An Coimisiún Toghcháin, Art O’Leary.

“This is simply to pick somebody to represent you in the constituency. So we’re not surprised by the turnout, but obviously we’re always hopeful that it would be larger.”

The boss of the independent Electoral Commission said however the turnout is much more accurate than the turnout in the general election “because of the big cleanup that’s being done on the register”.

“It’s probably 5 or 6 per cent more accurate,” he said.

Some 7,000 voters have deleted since the November 2024 general election and 900 voters added as part of efforts to get people to register to vote, and to create a more accurate register of voters.

These are “good numbers” he says but “whether they come out to vote is an entirely different matter”.

“It is really easy to register,” he said.

“It takes less than three minutes,” but voting is more difficult but in order to get to vote, it’s a little bit harder, you have to go to a particular polling station on a particular day in between particular hours and if you’re away or if you have work commitments or caring responsibilities, some people find that difficult.”

The commission has just started “a big research project on advanced voting and postal voting to see if we can make it a little bit easier for those people who want to vote but can’t”.

Sinn Féin ran ‘very positive campaign’, says Boylan

Janice Boylan, Sinn Féin’s candidate, said it had run a “very positive campaign”.

She said she was “very, very happy with how it went”, Jack Horgan-Jones reports.

Asked if the party would pursue a two-candidate strategy in the next general election, Boylan said “absolutely, we’ll be going out for that again”.

Sinn Féin candidate Janice Boylan (left) and party leader Mary Lou McDonald at the Dublin Central byelection count centre in the RDS on Saturday. Photograph: Alan Betson

McDonald insists leadership position not up for debate

Video: Enda O'Dowd

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has insisted her position is not up for debate despite looking set to come up short in the Dublin Central byelection.

Jack Horgan-Jones writes: The party’s share of the first preference vote dipped significantly in McDonald’s own constituency as its candidate Janice Boylan finished behind poll-topper Daniel Ennis.

Despite this, McDonald claimed the party was in growth mode and that a different story would be told in the next general election.

She also sought to dismiss any questions over her own leadership, saying it was a “settled matter”.

“There’s only one way to become the leader of Sinn Féin – and that’s at our annual ardfheis. There isn’t an alternative route for us, that’s how we decide our leader and that decision was taken three weeks ago at our ardfheis

“I am the leader of Sinn Féin – I will lead on, and the job of leader is that you are there on the good days and the bad, you are there when things go very much your way and you are there also when things get tight.”

She said the party was “building”.

“We are building. I’ve run in countless elections in Dublin Central and I have experienced myself the growth, the big surge in 2020 which was absolutely exceptional, unprecedented, and by the way unpredicted by everyone.”

McDonald dismissed suggestions that the party’s peak was behind it: “No absolutely not, we are scaling that mountain, that peak which is a change of government – don’t make that mistake, that would be a mistake on your part.”

McDonald argued that the growth in support for anti-establishment candidates Gerry Hutch and Malachy Steenson did not mean more for Sinn Féin than it did for any other party.

“It means the same for us as it does for anybody else. It tells us very clearly we enjoy very great support and it tells us we have the basis to build on. I’m focused on our project and our task.”

Strong transfer between Government parties

There was a strong transfer between the Government parties with Fine Gael’s Ray McAdams securing 553 votes following the exclusion of Fianna Fáil’s John Stephens.

Marie O’Halloran reports from the RDS: This puts McAdams him on 3,277 votes and he overtakes Green Party councillor Cllr Janet Horner who received 94 transfers and is now on 3,052 votes.

Social Democrats Cllr councillor Daniel Ennis got the second highest number of transfers from Fianna Fáil with 95 votes.

This puts him 565 votes ahead (5,049) of second placed Sinn Féin candidate Janice Boylan (4,484) who got 68 votes from Fianna Fáil.

Independent Gerard Hutch follows on 2,907 with 35 transfers.

Independent Malachy Steenson secured 54 votes bringing him to 2,596 votes

People Before Profit candidate Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin received 25 additional votes and is on 1,744 but may possibly be eliminated at the next count.

The Labour candidate got 87 transfers but remained in eighth place and was eliminated.

Tánaiste praises Fine Gael candidates

Fine Gael fielded two grounded and experienced candidates in the Dublin Central and Galway West byelections, Tánaiste Simon Harris has said.

The party leader described both Ray McAdam in Dublin and Seán Kyne in Galway as “excellent candidates” who were “grounded in their communities and whose experienced mattered to voters”.

The Tánaiste’s statement comes as Kyne remains in the running for taking the seat left vacant in Galway West by Catherine Connolly after she was elected President.

Tallies earlier on Saturday showed him trailing very closely behind Independent Ireland’s Noel Thomas but a first count has yet to be concluded in Salthill.

The party’s Dublin Central contender, and the capital’s Lord Mayor, Ray McAdam, is currently in fifth place after the second count concluded in the RDS.

McAdam is trailing well behind front-runner, Social Democrat councillor Daniel Ennis.

Labour’s Ruth O’Dea has been eliminated on the third count.

Tánaiste praises Fine Gael candidates

Fine Gael fielded two grounded and experienced candidates in the Dublin Central and Galway West byelections, Tánaiste Simon Harris has said.

The party leader described both Ray McAdam in Dublin and Seán Kyne in Galway as “excellent candidates” who were “grounded in their communities and whose experienced mattered to voters“.

The Tánaiste’s statement comes as Kyne remains in the running for taking the seat left vacant in Galway West by Catherine Connolly after she was elected President.

Tallies earlier on Saturday showed him trailing very closely behind Independent Ireland’s Noel Thomas but a first count has yet to be concluded in Salthill.

The party’s Dublin Central contender, and the capital’s Lord Mayor, Ray McAdam, is currently in fifth place after the second count concluded in the RDS.

McAdam is trailing well behind front-runner, Social Democrat councillor Daniel Ennis.

Fianna Fáil candidate Cllr John Stephens was running in ninth position after the first count, when the Aontú candidate and four Independents were eliminated.

Marie O’Halloran writes: Independent Malachy Steenson received the largest number of transfers with 200, followed by Stephens with 71. Lagging far behind the leading candidates his exclusion was inevitable, but came at a very early stage in the counting.

Fianna Fáil candidate John Stephens has been eliminated on the second count in the RDS with 1,120 votes.

Of the now eliminated bottom five from the first count, just one candidate, independent John O’Leary, scored in the single digits.

He received seven first preference votes.

Five candidates eliminated so far

No candidate reached the quota of 12,435 on the first count.

After McAdam, the next highest polling candidate was anti-immigrant independent councillor Malachy Steenson on 2,342 votes, a much stronger result than his last campaign at the 2024 general election.

Next up is People Before Profit-Solidarity’s Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin on 1,681, Labour’s Ruth O’Dea on 1,454 and Fianna Fáil’s John Stephens on 1,049.

All other candidates received fewer than 1,000 votes.

Independents Mannix Flynn, Tony Corrigan, Colm Joseph Flood and John O’Leary, as well as Aontú Ian Noel Smyth were eliminated on the first count.

Ennis tops first count in Dublin Central

Social Democrat candidate Daniel Ennis has topped the poll on the first count in Dublin Central.

Ennis took 4,903 first preference votes, followed by Sinn Féin’s Janice Boylan on 4,348.

Green candidate Janet Horner secured 2,907 votes, followed closely by independent Gerry Hutch on 2,817.

Fine Gael’s Ray McAdam secured 2,659.

Dublin Central full results here.

Dublin Central: As it stands Daniel Ennis with his fiance Chloe (both centre) in the RDS on Saturday. Photograph: Alan Betson As counting continues in the RDS, Social Democrats councillor Daniel Ennis appears to be on track to take the vacant Dublin Central seat. “We want to represent everybody who calls Dublin Central home no matter their background,” Ennis said on arrival in the RDS. Sinn Féin’s Janice Boylan tallied at 17.8 per cent of the vote earlier on Saturday, second to Ennis on 19.6 per cent but ahead of veteran criminal and independent candidate Gerry Hutch on 11.7 per cent in third and the Green Party’s Janet Horner on 11.6 per cent in fourth. Fianna Fáil are on course for their worst ever performance in an election, with candidate John Stephens coming in towards the back of the pack at 4.1 per cent. Predictions of Hutch being an “electoral force to be reckoned with” have not panned out, Labour’s sitting TD for the constituency Marie Sherlock said.

Fine Gael can win back Donohoe’s seat, says McAdam

Fine Gael candidate Ray McAdam conceded that he would not win his colleagues Paschal O'Donohue former seat. Video: Enda O'Dowd

Fine Gael candidate for Dublin Central Ray McAdam has said the party can win back the seat formerly held by Paschal Donohoe in the constituency.

From Jack Horgan-Jones: With the Social Democrat councillor Daniel Ennis primed to win the seat vacated by Donohoe, McAdam blamed the challenges of incumbency as his party faces losing the seat held by former minister for finance Paschal Donohoe since 2011.

McAdam, who tallies suggest has won significantly fewer votes than Donohoe’s last outing in the general election, told reporters at the RDS count centre: “We are a party in our fourth term in office, that is a challenge – ultimately that is the biggest challenge. We are a party that has been in Government now since 2011 and we could not have left more on the pitch”

“It’s a byelection, it’s not a general election. People decided to go the way they have I respect that, that is democracy. The great thing is people came out and voted yesterday.

“What we will do in Fine Gael across Dublin Central is to regroup, rebuild and we will come back stronger,” he said.

Ennis: ‘We want to represent everybody’

“We didn’t bend on who we were,” Daniel Ennis said when asked why he felt he got the votes above other Dublin Central candidates.

Marie O’Halloran writes: The Social Democrats councillor said, “we met people where they were, agree or disagree”.

“We want to represent everybody who calls Dublin Central home no matter their background, their social standing. It’s meeting people where they are and not judging”, and “treating people with respect”.

The response on the doorsteps was “amazing”, he said.

“Every canvas was literally better than the last.” He said there was a lot of online hate but “it bounces off me”. He said “they had the amazing team” and had 100 people out on different campuses a week”.

Gannon as sitting Dublin Central TD said he was not worried about his seat for the general election with two Social Democrats in the constituency.

“I want to build a big, brilliant party in the Social Democrats and in doing that we need to find big, brilliant people and in Daniel, we have one of those.”

On the question of whether there were two seats for the party in the constituency he said; “I think the Social Democrats in Dublin Central, we’ve always been a little underestimated.”

He said in each election “we’ve increased our vote share. Over the next three years “you’re going to have two people working together, actually giving the best representation Dublin Central has seen for a very, very long time.”

They had “always been competitive” with each other “and that’s not going to change but the beneficiaries will be the people of Dublin Central.”

Asked about competition with Sinn Féin, Cairns said: “I think it’s safe to say that people know where they stand with the Social Democrats. We don’t equivocate on issues, and I think that that stands to us”.

In all elections “we’ve gone from strength and strength”, she added.

“As for Sinn Féin and their position on things that’s a matter for them. I think they need to decide where they stand” as a party.

Social Democrats may have two seats in same constituency for first time

Daniel Ennis with his fiance Chloe in the RDS. Photograph: Alan Betson

Social Democrats candidate Cllr Daniel Ennis arrived at the RDS with his fiance Chloe, party leader Holly Cairns, sitting Dublin Central TD Gary Gannon and other party TDs to sustained applause and cheers.

From Marie O’Halloran: A guard of honour of party supporters formed to greet them as they arrived for a media “doorstep” at the Dublin Central count centre.

He acknowledged being “a bit overwhelmed” as he faced the media.

Cairns described Ennis’s expected victory as a “really proud day for the party. It’s the first time we’ve had two seats in a constituency”.

“It’s a testament, of course, to Dan as an incredible candidate, his incredible campaign, also to the work that Gary’s done in terms of building our branches in Dublin Central and the support that we have there.”

She said theirs was a “hugely positive campaign – the message of hope and of inclusion and it really clearly resonated with voters in Dublin Central and we are just so immensely proud of him, of Gary, of all of the campaign team in Dublin Central”.

“It feels like an emotional day,” and it was “amazing” to see that voters looking for an alternative were looking to the Social Democrats, she said.

Winning an 11th seat will mean the Social Democrats will have improved speaking rights over Labour and will speak ahead of them in the Dáil.

The party leader said “the speaking order should represent the size of the party and it makes sense that that would happen”.

O’Dea says she is ‘satisfied’ with byelection performance

Labour’s candidate Ruth O’Dea has said she is “satisfied” with her performance in the Dublin Central race.

Jack Horgan-Jones writes: She also suggested a formal transfer pact between parties on the left should be considered going forward.

She said there was a “strong message being sent to the Government that they’re not delivering”.

She said parties on the left “are stronger together than we are apart, and we need to unite more, definitely.”

“If we do that, like we did on the [President Catherine] Connolly campaign, we’re a force to be reckoned with.”

Asked if this should extend to a formal transfer pact she said; “There’s a case for it, absolutely”.

Sherlock, said she took “great hope” from the result in Dublin Central and extended her congratulations to Daniel Ennis, the Social Democrats councillor who looks highly likely to take the seat.

Dublin Central front-runner Daniel Ennis of the Social Democrats has arrived at the byelection count centre in the RDS.

Social Democrat candidate Daniel Ennis (centre) with party leader Holly Cairns and TD Gary Gannon arriving at the RDS count centre on Saturday. Photograph: Alan Betson

Electoral predictions of Hutch have not panned out, says Sherlock

Labour's Dublin Central candidate Ruth O'Dea (left) with TD Marie Sherlock at the RDS on Saturday. Photograph: Alan Betson

Predictions of veteran criminal and independent candidate Gerry Hutch being an “electoral force to be reckoned with” have not panned out, Labour’s sitting TD for Dublin Central has said.

More from Jack Horgan-Jones: Speaking at the RDS count centre on Saturday, Marie Sherlock said the Hutch vote had “slipped” amid signs that his first preference vote is likely to decline from the 2024 general election – although he seems likely to grow his share of the first preference vote based on tallies from earlier in the day.

“We heard a lot about Gerard Hutch during the election, we have seen that his vote has slipped and I think that speaks volumes about peoples’ faith in Gerard Hutch being that positive progressive voice for Dublin Central.”

“This playing up of him as a major electoral force to be reckoned with has not proved correct today.”

Sherlock reeled Hutch in during a close count in the race to fill the fourth seat in Dublin Central in the general election of 2024.

She said Independent councillor Malachy Steenson’s increased vote is “no surprise”.

“We have seen how the far right have tried to divide, have tried to sow bitterness and resentment on the ground,” she said.

“In other parties on the left, some parties, not all, across the left, we are doing our absolute utmost to ensure that we bring that positive vision to people,” she said, arguing that people can be brought around by the argument that “it is the Government failing them, not migrants”.

Listen: Ennis and Kyne in poll position on a bad day for big parties

A picture is emerging in the byelection counts. Hugh is joined on the latest Inside Politics podcast by Pat Leahy, Harry McGee and Jack Horgan-Jones to discuss what we have learned so far.

Ennis and Kyne in poll position on a bad day for big parties Listen | 33:15

Martin’s leadership ‘absolutely not’ in question, says O’Brien

Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s leadership of Fianna Fáil is “absolutely not” in question after disappointing showings in byelection tallies, especially in Dublin Central, Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien has said.

More from Jack Horgan-Jones in the RDS: O’Brien dismissed questions about Martin’s future, saying: “Since after the 2020 general election I was asked would Micheál lead us into the general election ... Not only did he do that he came back returned as Taoiseach, with the largest party in Dáil Éireann.”

O’Brien said he wouldn’t try to “sugarcoat” the party’s result in the race to fill the seat vacated by his former cabinet colleague Paschal Donohoe, with Fianna Fáil candidate John Stephens set to finish well adrift of the leaders as tallies place him on only slightly more than 4 per cent of the vote.

“We knew the challenge that we would have in this constituency, we’ve one councillor, we haven’t won a Dáil seat here since 2007 – that means we’ll redouble our efforts to rebuild on the ground in Dublin Central,” he said.

“The result, I’m not going to sugar coat it, of course we’re disappointed with the vote, that’s nothing to do with our candidate

“It was potentially down to the fact that the groundwork potentially over the course of the last number of years hasn’t been as it should have been.”

Asked whether he would one day like to lead Fianna Fáil, O’Brien sidestepped the question saying he didn’t deal in hypotheticals and was focused on his work as a minister.

“We’ve a job of work to do, we’ve about 3½ years remaining in this Government’s term, to deliver across housing, to deliver across jobs, health and education, the areas we’re focused on,” he said.

Fianna Fáil's Dublin Central candidate John Stephens (left) with Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien in the RDS count centre on Saturday. Photograph: Alan Betson

‘Work needs to be done’, says Fianna Fáil’s O’Brien

Minister for Transport and Fianna Fáil director of elections Darragh O’Brien has been speaking to the media in the RDS.

“I’m not going to sugar coat it” - Minister for Transport and Fianna Fáil director of elections in Dublin Central Darragh O’Brien on a bad day for the party in the constituency pic.twitter.com/Hy3o0Vp4dm — Jack Horgan-Jones (@JackHoJo) May 23, 2026

‘Today isn’t our day’, says McDonald

Over in the west, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told the media “today isn’t our day” in the Galway West byelection.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald speaks to the press at the count centre at the Lawn and Tennis Club in Salthill. Video: Chris Maddaloni

Horner: ‘We have to focus on the positive’

Green candidate and councillor Janet Horner expressed her frustration about the media focus on Independent candidate Gerry Hutch and the view that created of Dublin Central as a constituency.

From Marie O’Halloran in the count centre: Arriving to applause from her colleagues at the RDS count she said the party had shown a strong performance because “people wanted to see Greens strongly represent this constituency again”. Sitting Green TD Neasa Houricane lost her seat in the 2024 general election, as did all bar party leader Roderic O’Gorman.

The party may not have made it this time but would be working hard for a seat next time, she said. In the final tally Horner came in just 0.1 per cent behind Hutch, who was on 11.7 per cent.

Horner said: “The frustration I’ve had from the outset and since the 2024 general election is how much the narrative [has been] around Hutch. That’s been behind this idea of what Dublin Central is and this had led the media conversation.

“So, for the most part I tried really hard not to let him set the tone of the conversation of what we were talking to people about.”

She added: “But the electorate need to hear from time to time that there is a strong and firm rejection of the type of divisive politics that comes from the candidate.

Horner said she “stepped up” and “firmly rejected the type of politics that has been offered by people who had been capitalising on a deep and reasonable and rational frustration that so many people have”.

She said those people tried “to capitalise on that to drive further division and to promote their own political career but not actually offering any action”.

It showed and was perpetuating a “narrow stereotype” of a “wonderful, vibrant Dublin Central”.

It was “necessary not to let the most negative figures in every particular election drive the narrative”.

“We have to focus on the positive. We have to deal with the real issues in our community and positively engage,” she said, instead of “just with anger”.

‘I tried not to let Hutch set the tone’

‘We’ve had a really good day’: Green Party candidate Janet Horner said in the RDS with regard to her byelection campaign in Dublin Central.

Green Party candidate for Dublin Central Janet Horner said the party's vote in the constituency was above what the party achieved in 2019

More candidates have been arriving at the Dublin Central count centre in the RDS including the Green Party’s Janet Horner and People Before Profit’s Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin.

Janet Horner of the Green Party in the RDS on Saturday. Photograph: Alan Betson

Eoghan Ó'Ceannabháin of People Before Profit speaks to the media at the count centre. Photograph: Alan Betson

Counting continues in the RDS on Saturday. Photograph: Alan Betson

Dublin Central counting second preference votes

Tally counters are looking at second-preference votes in Dublin Central.

From Marie O’Halloran in the RDS: A sample of 250 of Gerry Hutch’s ballots showed 47 per cent going to Sinn Féin candidate Janice Boylan, 15.6 per cent going to the Social Democrats’ Daniel Ennis and 38 per cent non-transferable.

Based on that tally, says one Sinn Féin analyst, “the final destination between Ennis and Boylan would effectively favour Boylan by about 900 votes”.

Looking out to the final count, when Sinn Féin expects Hutch to be the last candidate eliminated, Ennis needs to be about 1,000 votes ahead. If the gap were smaller than 900, Boylan would win but based on the first tally the Social Democrats are already about 500 votes ahead.

Ennis is expected to keep getting more votes through transfers as the lower candidates are excluded and the Sinn Féin tally expert reckons Ennis’s lead will be above 1,000.

A Social Democrats tallyman looking at Boylan’s second preferences noted a big change from previous elections. Previously many Sinn Féin voters voted 1, 2 for their candidates and mostly stopped after that, he said.

This time around they are voting farther down the ballot paper and transferring. Based on one sample of about 200 ballots – but this was only one sample – the second places favoured Ennis, followed by Hutch, then the Green’s Janet Horner and People Before Profit’s Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin.

Steenson doubles share of vote from 2024

Cllr Malachy Steenson has arrived at the Dublin Central count centre in the RDS.

The anti-immigrant Independent expressed frustrations around the media and the coverage of fellow candidate Gerry Hutch.

Earlier this afternoon, Steenson’s share of the vote had almost doubled since 2024. He was sitting on 9.5 per cent in the tally, up from 4.89 per cent two years ago.

Independent Councillor Malachy Steenson doubled his vote in Dublin Central but expressed his frustrations around the media and the coverage of Gerard Hutch.

Ennis emerging as victor in battleground areas

The tally data has been crunched by the folks over at Ireland Votes.

From the Jack Horgan-Jones: Looking at the ward-level data, there’s a really clear picture emerging of Ennis prevailing anywhere that might have been a battleground, with Hutch storming the northeast inner city, where Steenson also polled well.

In the areas around the Rotunda and Temple Street Hospitals, taking in the stretch east of O’Connell Street and down to the Liffey, Hutch beat Boylan at a canter, taking in more than 40 per cent of the first-preference vote tallied in North Dock C, for example, where he and Steenson shared almost 65 per cent of ballots tallied. It was a similar story in Mountjoy A, where the Sean McDermott Street flats are – they took more than 70 per cent combined here.

Sinn Féin are only prevailing in the tallies in the western part of the inner city, coming out on top in Inns Quay C and Aran Quay C, which take in Smithfield and the areas around it.

But in the rapidly gentrifying inner suburbs around Oxmantown, Grangegorman and Stoneybatter, it all swung towards Ennis – with Boylan prevailing only in Arran Quay D, which is home to O’Devaney Gardens, where she originally comes from.

Boylan also took all of Cabra West, and a slice of Cabra East which neighbours Mary Lou McDonald’s constituency office – but apart from that the map turns almost completely purple: Cabra East A, which takes in large swathes of Phibsborough and the housing estates to the west of Glasnevin cemetery, swung heavily for Ennis, the Greens’ Janet Horner and Fine Gael’s Ray McAdam.

And as you continue around that arc of the more middle-class areas of Glasnevin and Drumcondra, it is Ennis all the way. In the tally data, he’s also prevailing in Ballybough and East Wall.

A pocket of the inner suburbs is given over to Janet Horner, who eclipsed Ennis in the tally in Inns Quay A – which takes in the areas around the Mater hospital, edging up towards Phibsborough.

Dublin Central at a glance

Political Correspondent Jack Horgan-Jones reports from the RDS, where, according to tallies, Daniel Ennis of the Social Democrats looks set to top the poll in the Dublin Central byelection.

Video: Enda O’Dowd

Jack Horgan-Jones reports from the RDS where according to tallies Daniel Ennis looks set to top the poll in the Dublin Central byelection. Video: Enda O'Dowd

If the first count reflects the tally tabulation, on 4.1%, this will be Fianna Fáil's worst ever election performance, beating their record low seen at the Dublin Bay South by-election in 2021.#ByElection26 https://t.co/JgZcJOToPp — Ireland Votes (@Ireland_Votes) May 23, 2026

Dublin Central, FULL tally:



Ennis (SD): 19.6%

Boylan (SF): 17.8%

Hutch (IND): 11.7%

Horner (GP): 11.6%

McAdam (FG): 10.4%

Steenson (IND): 9.5%

Ó Ceannabháin (PBPS): 6.7%

O'Dea (LAB): 5.8%

Stephens (FF): 4.1%

...



Full LIVE tally result: https://t.co/1I0QlLlqpt#ByElections26 pic.twitter.com/cyl32wijDc — Ireland Votes (@Ireland_Votes) May 23, 2026

Social Democrat Daniel Ennis likely to top poll, according to tally

We have a full tally in Dublin Central – and on these numbers, there looks to be a clear winner – Daniel Ennis of the Social Democrats, reports Political Correspondent Jack Horgan-Jones.

Dublin city councillor Ennis looks like topping the poll, a major victory for the party, which was expected to poll strongly – but not to eclipse Sinn Féin’s candidate Janice Boylan in the home constituency of that party’s leader Mary Lou McDonald.

The final tally has Ennis on 19.5 per cent of first-preference votes, ahead of Boylan on 17.8 per cent.

Anything less than a seismic upset would see the seat going to Ennis if the count reflects the unofficial tally undertaken by the combined parties in the RDS.

He is expected to be a transfer magnet to the extent that he would have probably overhauled Boylan unless she had a massive lead. If he’s out in front and transfers from the other left parties pan out as expected, then it’s all over bar the shouting in the race for Paschal Donohoe’s former seat.

On these numbers, Boylan will underperform the Sinn Féin 2024 performance badly, when the party took 23.34 per cent of first-preference votes between Boylan and party leader Mary Lou McDonald.

That, obviously, would be very bad news for McDonald, who will doubtlessly face renewed scrutiny of her record after failing to deliver in her own back yard.

It looks to be a disappointing day for the Government parties, with John Stephens tallying at just 4.2 per cent of the vote – veering towards the catastrophic. Micheál Martin will probably point to previous underwhelming byelection results that did not presage a wider collapse for his party – such as Dublin Bay South in 2021 – but it’s a bad day for Fianna Fáil.

As for Fine Gael’s Ray McAdam, the putative successor to Donohoe, he is on 10.7 per cent of the completed tally, down significantly on the 16.77 per cent the former minister for finance garnered in 2024. If this pans out, it looks like he will be beaten into fifth place.

One of those outperforming McAdam in the tally is the Green Party candidate Janet Horner, who has put in a really strong showing amounting to a mini-resurgence for the party – she’s on 11.5 per cent of the final tally. The Green candidate in 2024, Neasa Hourigan, got just under 6 per cent of the first-preference vote.

Outside of the fight for the seat itself, the main talking point has to be the strength of the combined vote for veteran criminal Gerry Hutch and Independent anti-immigration councillor Malachy Steenson.

The pair polled a combined 14.35 per cent of first-preference votes in 2024. With all boxes tallied, Hutch is in fourth place on 11.4 per cent (2024: 9.46 per cent), with the tally suggesting Steenson has significantly grown his 2024 vote. He’s sitting on 9.5 per cent in the tally (2024: 4.89 per cent).

The centre left may win the seat, but the anti-establishment energy on the right in Dublin Central is swelling – and it looks to be pulling support from Sinn Féin, while the party is also probably bleeding support on the left.

Social Democrat candidate Daniel Ennis arrives at the polling station to cast his ballot on Friday. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Daniel Ennis front-runner in Dublin while it looks like a long count set for Galway

There’s hardly enough space on the page for the number of caveats that you’d need to include at this stage – boxes only just open, incomplete tallies, first count hours away, and so on, and so on, writes Political Editor Pat Leahy.

But going on the limited information that we have at this stage it is possible to say one thing about each of the byelections counts under way in Dublin and Galway.

In Dublin, expectations that the front-runner would be the Social Democrats candidate Daniel Ennis are being borne out as the boxes are opened in the RDS.

Some of the partial tallies so far have Ennis even topping the poll, though others have the Sinn Féin candidate Janice Boylan ahead. However, Boylan needs to beat Ennis by a lot on the first count to stay ahead of him when transfers come in on the later counts – and so far, there is no sign of that happening.

We will know a lot more by lunchtime, but that is the picture that has emerged in the first couple of hours.

In Galway, with about a quarter of the boxes tallied at the time of writing, the picture is a lot more complicated. It looks like a three-horse – or perhaps even four-horse – race.

Fine Gael’s Seán Kyne and Independent Ireland’s Noel Thomas are out ahead of everyone else. But there is a lot of left-wing votes to be transferred in the later counts and it looks like Labour’s Helen Ogbu will be the leading candidate of the left and so best placed to get them.

If that left-wing vote stays largely together, it will push her up towards the two leaders in the later counts. She needs to stay ahead of the Independent Mike Cubbard, who is showing strongly in the early stage. But it’s possible to see a path to the seat for Ogbu even at this early stage.

Either way, Galway looks like being a long count, almost certainly running into tomorrow. Dublin, at this stage, looks more straightforward. But all those health warnings apply.

Counting in the Dublin Central byelection at the RDS in Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Counting in the Dublin Central byelection at the RDS in Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Counting in the Dublin Central byelection at the RDS in Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Dublin Central, 77% tallied:



Boylan (SF): 19.4%

Ennis (SD): 18.9%

Horner (GP): 11.3%

Hutch (IND) 11.1%

McAdam (FG): 9.9%



See the full LIVE tally as it comes in at https://t.co/1I0QlLlqpt#ByElections26 pic.twitter.com/WjU5hI4Zt8 — Ireland Votes (@Ireland_Votes) May 23, 2026

The deputy leader of the Social Democrats and Dublin Bay North TD Cian O’Callaghan has said the party is “hopeful” their candidate Daniel Ennis will top the poll in Dublin Central.

Deputy leader of the Social Democrats, Cian O’Callaghan was "hopeful" that their parties candidate Daniel Ennis would top the poll in the byelection.

Dublin Central, 52% tallied:



Ennis (SD): 18.9%

Boylan (SF): 17.0%

Hutch (IND) 12.9%

Horner (GP): 11.9%

Steenson (IND): 10.9%



See the full LIVE tally as it comes in at https://t.co/1I0QlLlqpt#ByElections26 pic.twitter.com/srqeoJpPnk — Ireland Votes (@Ireland_Votes) May 23, 2026

Dublin Central, 19% tallied:



Boylan (SF): 18.7%

Ennis (SD): 17.0%

Hutch (IND): 13.7%

Horner (GP): 12.4%

Steenson (IND): 9.9%



See the full LIVE tally as it comes in at https://t.co/1I0QlLlqpt#ByElections26 pic.twitter.com/acEXd4a9je — Ireland Votes (@Ireland_Votes) May 23, 2026

Virgin Media’s political correspondent Gavan Reilly has built a spreadsheet that compares the exact boxes from the 2024 general election with those being tallied in the RDS.

Why does that matter, you ask?

Well, tally data is great – but it suffers from a bit of a geographical bias in real time as we can’t tell to a high degree of certainty which polling centres are feeding into the live tally, so it could be heavily weighted towards areas where a particular candidate is strong or weak. This makes it harder to infer a complete picture until the tally is complete.

But if you compare the same boxes today with those from 2024, you can see how a candidate is performing against the relevant indicator from last time out.

Our own Political Correspondent Jack Horgan-Jones writes that, as at 9.50am, Gavan’s spreadsheet shows Sinn Féin is struggling to match its 2024 showing, currently running some seven points off the combined Boylan/McDonald vote in 2024, while Daniel Ennis is slightly overperforming Gary Gannon’s totals for the same boxes in the general election.

This only tells us first preferences, but we fully expect Ennis to be more transfer-friendly than Boylan. On these numbers, they’ll be tightly bunched at the top, which spells trouble for Sinn Féin.

A couple of other talking points:

The Hutch vote is growing, but on these numbers, only a little. The growth for Steenson, the anti-immigration councillor, is more pronounced.

As it stands, Ray McAdam is down on Paschal Donohoe’s vote – but that’s to be expected.

John Stephens (Fianna Fáil) is nowhere.

Janet Horner (Green Party) is, as it stands, improving significantly on the 2024 showing.

Even by the time you read this, this picture will have changed – but these are interesting straws in the wind.

Gavan Reilly tally of Dublin Central.

Counting has started in the Dublin Central byelection

The first votes being counted after ballot boxes are opened at the start of counting in the Dublin Central byelection at Dublins RDS. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

The first ballot boxes are opened at the start of counting in the Dublin Central byelection at Dublins RDS.Photogr aph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

The first ballot boxes are opened at the start of counting in the Dublin Central by-election at Dublins RDS. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Kevin Humphries, the former Labour TD famed for his powers of prediction at the count centre, is bravely already calling Dublin Central for Daniel Ennis of the Social Democrats.

With counting under way, Humphries told The Irish Times: “It’s over, Ennis has it”, predicting that Janice Boylan (Sinn Féin) would top the poll by about three points – but that she would need four to five points of a gap to stay ahead of Ennis, who is predicted to be this contest’s transfer magnet.

Former Labour TD Kevin Humphries. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins.

Boxes have been officially opened at the RDS. Let the fun begin!

Boxes open in the RDS pic.twitter.com/BI4ZCRnsur — Jack Horgan-Jones (@JackHoJo) May 23, 2026

Boxes due to be opened imminently at the RDS.

Ready to go here in the RDS for the Dublin Central bye-election tally.



The sun in shining, Simmonscourt is packed & all that is left to do is count the votes! pic.twitter.com/5olRiEijbM — Eoin Ó Broin (@EOBroin) May 23, 2026

The race is expected to come down to a battle between Sinn Féin’s Janice Boylan and the Social Democrats Daniel Ennis, based on our polling (the usual health warnings apply – higher margin of error and the fact that we’ve had some campaigning between now and then).

Everyone will also be watching out for how veteran criminal Gerry Hutch gets on – can he build on his 2024 figure?

Here’s our full polling results.

Talking to one person in the Social Democrats late last night, their feeling was that the leafier suburbs of Glasnevin and Drumcondra doing well on turnout was promising, and the lower inner city turnout may hurt Hutch – while Cabra West going well on turnout was good for Sinn Féin.

But with a lower turnout, it also matters how much it’s down and where – this could make a really important difference.

Political Correspondent Jack Horgan-Jones says these are the things he will be watching out for:

Hutch and Sinn Féin

Sinn Féin are likely to struggle for transfers relative to Ennis, so they need their heartlands, like around Cabra, to turn out strongly – and for a strong showing in the inner city.

Signs of them matching or exceeding Mary Lou McDonald’s 2024 percentages in these boxes will indicate if Sinn Féin’s “get out the vote” effort has succeeded or struggled.

It’s a similar story for Hutch: how is he performing against Sinn Féin in these areas? Is he building his 2024 vote? Is the gap to Sinn Féin bigger or smaller? Has he managed to mobilise his vote?

This also matters for the larger party, whose anti-establishment vote is vulnerable to any Hutch surge (true to a lesser extent for Malachy Steenson, the Independent anti-immigration councillor running in the election).

Sinn Féin's Janice Boylan and Independent candidate Gerard Hutch. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Fine Gael and Ennis

If Daniel Ennis outperforms the rest of the left (Labour, Green Party and People Before Profit) as is expected, an interesting question is how he performs relative to Fine Gael’s Ray McAdam in the likes of Drumcondra, Phibsborough and Glasnevin – places where Paschal Donohoe pulled in a lot of his vote. But the sitting TD for the Social Democrats, Gary Gannon, also builds a vote here.

So, is Ennis matching or even outperforming McAdam, who is expected to do okay but not come into the final reckoning? This will be a bellwether.

Daniel Ennis at St Columba’s National School, North Strand, Dublin 3. Photograph: Collins photos

How far can Fianna Fáil fall?

John Stephens, the Fianna Fáil candidate, is not expected to do well in a constituency where the party hasn’t won a seat since Bertie Ahern’s era. But just how will he get on? And what will that mean for the rumblings of discontent in Fianna Fáil about Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s leadership?

Taoiseach Micheál Martin during a press conference with the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

What happens next?

Once the votes start being counted, we’re expected the parties to run a combined effort to tally votes (an unofficial but pretty reliable count) – so early snaps of individual tally sheets in the RDS will be overtaken by data from that as it’s built out.

We had a 100 per cent tally in 2024 around 12.30pm, that’s going to be a pretty reliable indication of how the first count will shake out, which will come a little while after that.

We’ll keep you up to date throughout the day on this live story, and the results as they come in will be available here.

Good morning – it’s count day in Dublin Central and Galway West. In the capital, boxes will be opened from about 9am at the RDS in Ballsbridge in the race to fill the seat vacated by former Fine Gael minister Paschal Donohoe.

Political Correspondent Jack Horgan-Jones has been looking at what we should be watching out for in the very early stages of the count.

The official turnout estimate for Dublin Central is the first bit of data we have, he writes. Across five polling stations, here are the figures from the returning officer last night:

St. Paul’s CBS, 25 per cent: Seán O’Casey, 37.5 per cent; St Finbarr’s NS, 48.6 per cent; Deaf Village, 40.3 per cent; Glasnevin NS, 46 per cent.

Average turnout: 39.48 per cent.

So, turnout is down on the 2024 general election figure of 52.27 per cent. This is to be expected – turnout is almost always lower in byelections than in general elections. It also looks to be down on the last byelection held in the constituency in 2009, when turnout was 46.3 per cent.

What counts as good and what counts as bad? We’ll turn to the ever-reliable Adrian Kavanagh for a quick look:

By-election contests with the lowest turnout levels between 1980 and 2021



Turnouts in 2019 artificially low as contests took place at a point in time when next general election was expected to take place within a matter of months



Particular focus on Dublin constituencies here pic.twitter.com/c4hMxuYoIZ — Adrian Kavanagh (@AdrianKavanagh) May 22, 2026

By-election contests with the highest turnout levels between 1980 and 2021

Some contests have "artificially" high turnout levels as they took place on the same day as another higher profile election contest (eg 1984/2015 referendum elections) while TS 2001 was a Saturday election pic.twitter.com/AHnn8TjTcU — Adrian Kavanagh (@AdrianKavanagh) May 22, 2026

The picture is slightly complicated by the fact the Electoral Commission has been hard at work cleaning up the Electoral Register, while there’s also been a slew of new voter registrations.

You can read a bit more about this here.