Security in Europe ‘a key focus’ for Ireland’s EU presidency, says Taoiseach in Berlin

Taoiseach Micheál Martin with German chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin on Thursday. Photograph: Ralf Hirschberger/AFP via Getty Images

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the Irish presidency of the European Union from July will include a strong focus on the themes of competitiveness, values and security.

He was speaking in Berlin after meeting German chancellor Friedrich Merz on Thursday afternoon.

The visit was part of the Taoiseach’s programme of meeting European Union leaders in advance of the State’s presidency of the EU Council, which begins in July.

The two leaders discussed the impact of rising energy prices and the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Martin said he briefed Merz on Ireland’s preparations for the presidency.

“As a small country, it’s a great privilege to work on behalf of the 450 million people that call the European Union their home.”

He said without a stronger, competitive economy Europe would not be able to improve the living standards of its citizens.

“Responding to the change in the security landscape will also be a key focus of our presidency.

“We are continuing support for Ukraine in the face of Russia’s continuing illegal war,” he said.

“The chancellor and I also discussed other international issues, including conflict in the Middle East.”

[ Ireland’s EU presidency: How it works and what to expectOpens in new window ]

Martin said there was an urgent need to bring hostilities to an end to allow for the disruption to energy supplies to be dealt with.

Merz said both leaders had agreed on the central issues of the Irish presidency. Regarding the EU’s financial framework until the end of the year, he said negotiations would enter the decisive phase under the Irish presidency.

Merz is travelling to Paris on Friday for an international meeting hosted by French president Emmanuel Macron and British prime minister Keir Starmer on a possible mission to help secure the Strait of Hormuz.

Merz said Germany ‌was, in principle, ready to help secure transit routes after hostilities in the region end, provided there is a mandate, preferably from the United Nations, and German parliamentary approval. However, “we are still ​a long way from all of that,” he said.

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He declined to specifically address a question on a report in the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper saying that ‌Germany was prepared to ⁠offer demining and maritime surveillance expertise.

On the Iran conflict, Merz said there was a need for a sustainable peace.

“For that to happen, we need to have a sustainable agreement on the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.

“We need to find an agreement here. Iran must not be allowed to wield power over nuclear weapons.”

The Taoiseach’s trip to Germany coincided with a letter issued by three younger Fianna Fáil TDs strongly criticising the direction of the party.

The TDs – Cork East’s James O’Connor, Galway East’s Albert Dolan and Tipperary North’s Ryan O’Meara – indicated “real and deep concern” with the Government’s response to the fuel price protests.

[ ‘Even the best-case scenario is bad’: EU chief warns of higher gas prices ‘for years’Opens in new window ]

Asked if recent dissatisfaction would put pressure on his leadership of Fianna Fáil, Martin replied: “No, it won’t”.

He added: “My position is not under threat in any shape or form.” – Additional reporting: Reuters