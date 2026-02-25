Live: Parties clash over impact of new rental rules

Main Points

Leaders’ Questions will be at 12pm, there will be statements of special needs assistants in the afternoon and then an “apology related to childhood abuse.

The International Protection Bill will today go through its final stages over 4½ hours.

In the Seanad, there will be statements on defence.

And the Taoiseach will meet the president of Montenegro, Jakov Milatovi, at Government Buildings.

SNA controversy is “another case of announce, backlash, retreat, re- announce”

Micheál Martin speaking in the Dáil on Wednesday. Photograph: Oireachtas tv

The special needs assistant (SNA) controversy was raised again in the Dáil by Labour education spokesman Eoghan Kenny during leaders’ questions, reports Parliamentary Correspondent Marie O’Halloran.

He accused Taoiseach Micheál Martin of trying to put the blame for the outcry over the review of SNA allocations on the National Council for Special Education (NCSE).

Almost 200 schools had been set to lose SNAs before the Government’s allocation of €19 million and guarantee that all schools would retain their SNAs for the next school year.

It is “another case of announce, backlash, retreat, re- announce”. He asked how much damage had the Government “now done to special education in this country” when every year “there is fear, anxiety, worry for parents across the country”.

The Cork North-Central TD highlighted Micheál Martin’s comment to the Dáil on Tuesday that the Government “didn’t sign off on this initiative”.

He said the Government created this policy and got the NCSE to implement it.

“They did as they were told. They informed schools of their decisions based on the policy that your Government created.”

Kenny also highlighted the Taoiseach’s comment that the role of the SNA is primarily for the child and not the school. He pointed out that the 2014 circular “clearly states” SNAs “are not allocated to individual pupils, but to schools as a schools-based resource” and he called on the Taoiseach to clarify his remarks.

He said the level of resources “didn’t keep up with the level of need” and “overnight we were able to get €19 million”, as he asked if there had been “penny pinching”.

Industrial and reformatory schools survivors to receive apology

Survivors of industrial and reformatory schools protest outside Leinster House. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins

Survivors of industrial and reformatory schools ended their hunger strike which had been underway for nearly eight weeks outside the Dáil when Taoiseach Micheál Martin and other members of the Government tabled proposals in November, 2025.

Later today, an apology related to childhood abuse is expected to be issued in the Dáil.

Four survivors, Miriam Moriarty Owens, Mary Donovan, Mary Dunlevy Greene and Maurice Patton O’Connell were on a hunger strike protest for 51 days.

Taoiseach’s response to Mary Lou McDonald

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said renters in existing tenancies will have their rents increased by 2 per cent not 25 per cent when the Residential Tenancies Act takes effect.

He insisted “existing tenancies would not be impacted negatively as a result of the changes”.

The Housing Finance Agency did an analysis because the Housing Commission said “we needed to create certainty, clarity and stability in the rental market for the long term”.

He added that the Minister for Housing “has balanced that with greater security of tenure for tenants” for six years, “essentially ending no fault eviction.”

He said this was a “very significant protection”. The legislation “will give far more legal protection to renters than they’ve ever had in the history of the State. That is the bottom line.”

Martin said people representing property interests “don’t like the security of tenure that’s provided and the protections that are provided to renters. And there’s been a lot of disquiet actually among many representing landlords.”

They had to have “a balanced approach to protecting renters” and “also then facilitating a far greater degree of construction” particularly of apartments in cities.

Rent increases under new tenancy rules

Leaders' Questions in the Dáil. Photograph: Oireachtas TV

Corporate landlords will be able to increase rents by 25 per cent when changes in tenancy rules come into effect on March 1st, the Dáil has heard during Leaders’ questions.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the largest landlord in Ireland has told investors they stand to make an extra €21 million a year in extra rents once the legislation comes into effect, reports Parliamentary Correspondent Marie O’Halloran

She said Ires Reit which owns thousands of residential properties is “‘predicting a 25 per cent potential rental income uplift with minimal added costs’. That‘s a direct quote.”

This “paints a frightening picture of the size of the rent increase coming down the tracks due to your decision. The property funds are set for a bonanza.”

McDonald said for tenants “it means having to find more than €5,000 extra a year just to cover the increase."

She said “the biggest corporate landlord in Ireland is saying out loud the very thing you denied. They will make a fortune from your legislation, all on the backs of renters.”

SNA allocation controversy

The controversial review of SNA allocations was proposed but was paused following widespread criticism from teachers, parents and unions.

Two-thirds of the 584 schools reviewed before the pause were set to retain or increase the number of SNA posts but 194 were informed of planned reductions. Some schools reported they would lose four or five positions.

The Government announced an extra €19 million will be spent on SNAs this year to ensure there are no cuts to existing service provision in schools.

Taoiseach Michéal Martin said in the Dáil, the Government never signed off “on the scale and impact” of the SNA allocation review.

Fianna Fáil ministers disagree over decision to stop funding League of Ireland astro pitches following incident at Oriel Park

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Oriel Park, Dundalk 20/2/2026 Dundalk vs Drogheda United A view of flares on the pitch Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Nick Elliott

The Fianna Fáil Minister of State for Sport has broken rank with his senior Fine Gael colleague over a decision to stop all funding for League of Ireland astro pitches, reports Parliamentary correspondent Marie O’Halloran.

Charlie McConalogue said he agreed “absolutely” with Minister for Sport Patrick O’Donovan on the need to “come down like a tonne of bricks” on fans who threw flares on the pitch at Oriel Park in Dundalk during the soccer Louth Derby, last Friday between Dundalk and Drogheda United.

But said: “I don’t believe, however, that we should be collectively punishing all clubs for the criminal behaviour of a small number of people participating in hooliganism.”

O’Donovan said in the wake of the match, the first played on the Department of Sport-funded astro surface that “any and all astroturfs going into League of Ireland clubs are to be stopped until I’m satisfied that the League of Ireland and the FAI are going to take this seriously”.

O’Donovan, who attended the match, acknowledged that stopping funding for astro pitches in the League of Ireland would “hurt a lot of people”, but added “we can’t be making investments on behalf of the taxpayer . . . to literally see them being set on fire”.

A 12-year-old boy suffered facial injuries when he was struck by a flare thrown in the stand and significant damage was caused to the new pitch.

In the Dáil, McConalogue said the Government committed €3 million in funding to support the League of Ireland.

“But we must also ensure it’s safe for all and indeed in particular families to attend these games.”

“We must come down forcibly on this behaviour, and there must be consequences for the people carrying out these acts and indeed the responsible club.”

He said they had to make sure clubs not responsible “are supported and not affected by the recklessness of others”.

