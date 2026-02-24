Taoiseach: Government has no Epstein files, no knowledge of allegation about young woman brought to Ireland

The Government has no files on Jeffrey Epstein, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said. Photograph: AP

The Government has no files on Jeffrey Epstein, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said, as questions were raised in the Dáil about the late convicted US sex offender’s activities in Ireland.

The Taoiseach said, “My understanding is that the Government doesn’t hold any files in respect of Epstein, although I stand to be corrected on that,” as Opposition TDs highlighted the continuing fallout from the Epstein files recently released in the US.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik said, “We urgently need release of all files related to Epstein’s interests and activities in Ireland,” as she highlighted the arrests of the former UK ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson and former prince Andrew.

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger criticised the Taoiseach for choosing to meet US president Donald Trump for St Patrick’s Day “to present shamrocks, to smile and to nod in the White House, in the Oval Office, with a man who’s named in the Epstein files more times than Jesus is named in the Bible”.

Martin told her, “the law must take its course, and there should be thorough and comprehensive investigations before we arrive at conclusions in terms of anyone else named” in the files. That was what was happening in the UK, he added.

Responding to the Labour leader, he said, “I know there was an allegation in the Epstein files in respect of a young woman being brought to Ireland, but I have no knowledge of that. I have asked the Department of Justice if they have any. They don’t.

“But what the gardaí are saying, in terms of their responsibility for the investigation of any allegations – they will investigate all complaints received, all allegations of serious crime, sexual offences, child abuse, and human trafficking. They’re treated with the utmost seriousness.”

Bacik said she had met Lisa Phillips, an Epstein survivor who appeared on RTÉ’s Late Late Show last week.

“Lisa spoke out with great courage to expose the extraordinary power wielded by this brutal abuser,” and, “her appalling experiences of Epstein’s corrupt and depraved network”, she said.

Calling for the release of files on Epstein’s interests and activities in Ireland, Bacik said, “We need to put pressure on the British Government to release all its relevant files too.”

She asked the Taoiseach “as leader of a country which stands up for the rights of women and children” to “commit to acting proactively on this in the interests of the survivors of Epstein”.

Martin said, “I salute the bravery and courage of Lisa Phillips in taking on what was a very corrupt and depraved network.”

But he told Bacik he was not clear which files she was talking about. He said: “We need to be more specific.”