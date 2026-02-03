Plans to ban scramblers in public places to go before Cabinet

Grace Lynch's mother Siobhan leads a walk in memory of the 16-year-old, who lost her life when she was hit by a scrambler motorcycle. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins

Plans to implement a ban on the use of scramblers in public places are expected to go before Cabinet on Wednesday.

It comes after the Government promised renewed efforts to remove scramblers from the roads after the death of 16-year-old Grace Lynch.

She died after being hit by a scrambler motorbike as she used a pedestrian crossing on Ratoath Road, Finglas, last month.

A man appeared in court last week charged in connection with the incident.

In the wake of Grace’s death, Taoiseach Micheál Martin signalled that the Government would seek to remove scrambler bikes from the roads.

Martin and other senior Government figures including Tánaiste Simon Harris, Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan and Minister of State at the Department of Transport Seán Canney met to discuss the matter last week. Attorney General Rossa Fanning was also present.

O’Brien is now expected to bring plans to Cabinet on Wednesday aimed at cracking down on their use in public.

Vehicles using public roads must be registered, taxed and insured and drivers must hold a licence. It is believed most scramblers do not meet these requirements and are therefore already illegal to use on roads.

However, while legislation on dangerous driving by scrambler users – which also allowed for the seizure of the vehicles – was passed in 2023, further regulations are needed to provide for the implementation of a ban.

The Government was criticised about the situation in the Dáil last Tuesday by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald who said the 2023 “legislation did not go far enough” and “has not been enacted fully”.

Earlier that day, Martin said he would be “engaging with Ministers to make sure that anything and everything that has to be done will be done to remove these scramblers from our public roads”.

He said he was involved in getting the legislation in relation to scramblers passed and it was his view that “all aspects of that legislation, and all regulations should be signed as quickly as possible and dealt with”.

It is understood that the plans going to Cabinet on Wednesday will seek approval to prepare regulations aimed at bringing greater legal clarity to the ban on scramblers in public places.

The plans include the development of a legal definition of what a scrambler bike is with further regulations set to follow under a power the minister has to ban or restrict the use of different types of vehicles.

Meanwhile, there are plans to bring in other regulations for the legal use of e-bikes and e-scooters, including mandatory use of helmets and high-visibility clothing.