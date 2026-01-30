Former EU commissioner Phil Hogan seeks Government backing for senior UN role

Phil Hogan, who served as European commissioner for agriculture, and later EU trade commissioner, said he did not wish to comment on the nomination process when contacted. File photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Former European Union commissioner Phil Hogan has sought the Government’s backing to put his name forward for a senior job leading the food security agency of the United Nations (UN).

The Department of Agriculture had canvassed for potential names the Government could consider nominating as a candidate to be the next director general of the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). The UN agency is based in Rome, and the top job commands a salary of $265,000 a year.

It is understood Mr Hogan, a former Fine Gael minister and European commissioner, has indicated his interest in the Government putting his name forward to contest an election for the senior UN role.

The position is filled on the basis of an election, with representatives of the 194 states who are members of FAO each getting one vote.

The role is currently held by Chinese diplomat Qu Dongyu, whose term is due to finish in July 2027.

A race to lock in support and votes to take over as his replacement is expected to begin in the coming months, as various countries’ candidates for the international job emerge.

The UN agency is tasked with leading efforts to tackle world hunger and improve global food security.

Prospective candidates interested in becoming Ireland’s nominee had until last Friday to flag their interest with the Department of Agriculture.

Candidates who put their names forward are due to be interviewed by a selection panel next week.

Mr Hogan, who served as European commissioner for agriculture, and later EU trade commissioner, said he did not wish to comment on the process when contacted.

He resigned from the senior EU job in the fallout of the “Golfgate” controversy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He stepped down as EU trade commissioner in August 2020 under political pressure for attending a dinner organised by the Oireachtas golf society at a time when Covid restrictions on large gatherings were in place.

After his departure from politics, Mr Hogan set up a political consultancy business, Hogan Strategic Advisory Services, splitting his time between Dublin and Brussels.

Public records show he advises a roster of private clients that include United States banking giant JP Morgan, law firm DLA Piper, telecoms firm Vodafone and payments company Visa.