‘No one shouted stop’: Arts Council faces ‘robust’ oversight after botched IT system report

The Art Council’s IT project began with a €3 million budget before hitting €6.7 million when it was abandoned. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

The Arts Council is to face a “robust” oversight system to ensure the recommendations of a report on how it wasted more than €5.3 million of taxpayers’ money are enacted.

A series of mistakes by senior management at the Arts Council led to the botched – and ultimately abandoned – IT system at the State body, leading to the waste of money.

The conclusions of a review into the controversy at the Arts Council lay much of the blame at the door of senior management, but there are also criticisms of the board and the Department of Arts and Culture, which funds and oversees the council.

Minister for Arts and Culture Patrick O’Donovan said his department will establish a “robust” oversight system to monitor implementation of the 149 recommendations contained in the report.

The report, commissioned by the department, was produced by an expert advisory committee chaired by Prof Niamh Brennan and including Dr Margaret Cullen and John McCarthy.

It says that “as is often the case with large-project failures, several mechanisms failed at the same time”.

It goes on to identify 11 points in the process at which the project could have been stopped or questioned, which, it says “might have changed the Project outcome and saved taxpayers’ money”.

The Art Council’s IT project began in 2018 with a €3 million budget before hitting €6.7 million when it was abandoned.

In its annual accounts filed last February the council reported an overall loss of €5.3 million, as some of the work was deemed successful.

“The old adage, ‘Fail to prepare, prepare to fail’ holds very true for this Project,” the report finds. “Insufficient milestone, performance and risk parameters were put around the Project and its delivery journey. From the beginning, there was a lack of consensus among Arts Council management on what constituted a successful outcome.”

There is sharp criticism of how the senior management of the council worked, finding that it “lacked cohesion” on the project.

“We heard several accounts of interpersonal clashes between senior people in the Arts Council, including for example raised voices at meetings, as well as arguments amongst senior staff in front of junior staff and external parties.

“The risk of reputational damage to the Arts Council arising from lack of corporate loyalty amongst staff and/or the Arts Council Board had been included in the risk register in 2018. In our opinion, likely because of the lack of cohesion, there was no consistent view or common objective for the Project,” it finds.

“Aside from the cultural impact of low senior management cohesion, we consider that these divisions contributed negatively to senior management preparation for, and oversight of, the Project.”

The report also says that there was an “an immature risk culture in the Arts Council”, which it says was manifested in “the absence of a cohesive and collective approach to risk identification, measurement, management and reporting. ... Through interviews conducted, we are aware that staff below senior management level raised concerns about the Project risks but that these concerns were not addressed or escalated to the Board by senior management.”

From the very start, it finds there were flaws in the business case presented for the project and the business case did not take account of changing requirements of the project – which went on to be altered in two largely unplanned regards.

The report finds that some of the changes to the project were made because the council had not reformed its own processes, as had been planned.

“We were told that this decision was due to staff resistance to streamlining grant-application processes, as had originally been planned. We conjecture that the shift to the Dynamic Approach was to facilitate the myriad of such grant-application processes and to appease internal resistance to change, possibly because the changes were not properly communicated to staff.

“The result was to introduce into the system a need for a much greater degree of complex, customised coding. The philosophy of developing a complex system to suit multiple processes, rather than adapting the processes so that they could be accommodated within a simpler system, ultimately set the Project up for failure.”

The report also found that the Arts Council had ignored the warnings from one potential bidder for the contract – but that as the process progressed it relied on third parties to check on its progress.

“Over-use of third parties introduces risk to the operation of the Arts Council and is not good value for money for taxpayers,” it says.

“We consider that both the Arts Council management and the Board did not sufficiently direct and oversee the Project. Neither did they address the risk attached to the reliance on third-party suppliers. We noticed an Arts Council practice of getting third party suppliers to check the work of other third-party suppliers.”

There is also criticism of the board, which it said had performed “suboptimal” oversight of the project, though it said there was a “pattern of decisions not coming to the Arts Council Board for approval”.

“The Board appeared to have had blind acceptance in the advice it was receiving from Arts Council management and third-party suppliers,” it said. “The Board was not substantively engaged with the Project until the Project was experiencing budgetary overruns, by which time decisions that ultimately dictated the fate of the Project had already been made. However, even at that point, a more rigorous and questioning approach by the Board could have achieved at least some measure of Project rescue – but no one shouted stop.”

In a statement, the Arts Council said it “fully acknowledges the findings of the Expert Advisory Committee’s review and accepts its conclusions. The shortcomings identified should not have occurred, and we regret the impact this has had.”

There is also criticism of the Department of Arts in the report.

“We consider that there has been a certain informality attached to Department/Arts Council liaison meetings, including engagement with the Project. Liaison-meeting minutes, and actions arising from those meetings, do not reflect the Arts Council’s assertion that the Department was kept informed of each step of the Project, including where challenges with the Project were encountered,” it says.

However it adds: “When the Department became aware of the multiple increases in the Project budget, matters related to the Project were not escalated within the Department to the appropriate level. It is also surprising that the Department did not appear to grasp the significant shift in the Project’s objectives that we outlined earlier.”