Ceremony to accredit Iran’s ambassador to Ireland postponed due to killings

Iran’s ambassador designate was due to present his credentials to President Catherine Connolly at a ceremony in Áras an Uachtaráin on Tuesday. Photograph: Getty

The new Iranian ambassador to Ireland cannot officially take up his new role after the Department of Foreign Affairs postponed the ceremony where he was due to present his credentials amid concern over the crackdown of protests in Iran.

Upon their arrival in Ireland new ambassadors must be officially welcomed by the President of Ireland. Ambassadors are officially accredited to Ireland from the moment that the President accepts their credentials.

Iran’s ambassador-designate, Eshagh Al Habib, was due to present his credentials to President Catherine Connolly at a ceremony in Áras an Uachtaráin on Tuesday.

However, this has been postponed.

A Department of Foreign Affairs statement said: “The decision to postpone the ceremony of credentials for the ambassador-designate of the Islamic Republic of Iran was taken in light of protests in Iran in recent days which have seen very significant numbers of Iranians killed or injured and a communications blackout.”

Separately, Taoiseach Micheál Martin played down any risk to Ireland from United States president Donald Trump’s threat to impose fresh tariffs on countries doing business with Iran.

In a post on the Truth Social online platform Mr Trump said: “Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a tariff of 25 per cent on any and all business being done with the United States of America.”

According to figures published by the Central Statistics Office, Irish trade with Iran amounted just over €1 million worth of imports and almost €5.66 million in exports during the first ten months of 2025.

This is a very small proportion of Ireland’s overall international trade, which ran to more than €357 billion between imports and exports in 2024.

On his way into Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Mr Martin was asked how much of a threat Mr Trump’s remarks posed to Ireland.

The Taoiseach told reporters it was “not a significant threat”, adding: “We have sanctions already placed against Iran along with our European Union colleagues.

“We have called for an end to the repression in Iran.

“There’s a need for different governance in Iran, greater freedoms for the people there, the right to free assembly, the right to free speech and a more democratic governance system there.”

He said “that would be our focus and has been the European Union focus for quite some time now and that remains our position”.

Mr Martin was also asked about Mr Trump’s hostile stance towards Europe and what he would say to the US president during their expected meeting in Washington around St Patrick’s Day.

“It’s early days yet in respect of the March meeting,” Mr Martin replied.

He said “last year the European Union and the United States reached agreement in respect of tariffs and the trading issue which did stabilise the situation as evidenced by our own economic returns and fiscal returns.

“It still is challenging for quite a number of industries so our focus is on dialogue and continuing to work with the United States government to resolve any outstanding issues.”

Of Mr Trump’s stated ambition to take over Greeland, Mr Martin said: “I would hope that the situation in relation to Greenland would be resolved. There is a clear basis for doing that. And I look forward to that happening in the fullness of time.”