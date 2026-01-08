Independent TDs stand firm in opposition to Mercosur trade deal

Independent Minister of State for Agriculture Michael Healy-Rae said he wants the Government to oppose the Mercosur deal. Photograph: Alan Betson

Independents supporting the Government are digging in on the Republic’s vote on a contentious trade deal between the European Union and a group of South American countries.

With a vote on the Mercosur deal expected on Friday, Independent Minister of State for Agriculture Michael Healy-Rae said he wants the Government to oppose the pact, even if a so-called “blocking minority” of member states cannot be assembled to stop the approval.

Following talks between Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Simon Harris and Minister of State for Transport Seán Canney, who represents Independent Ministers in discussions with Coalition party leaders, Mr Healy-Rae said “absolutely 100 per cent we are opposed to this”.

After being contacted by The Irish Times, he said: “We want the Government not to abstain, not to vote Yes, we want them to vote No – no matter what anybody else is doing”.

There are growing expectations that the deal will be approved on Friday with support from the Italian government. With Rome voting in favour, a blocking minority of European states – which must consist of at least four member states and 35 per cent of the EU population – cannot be assembled.

If that were to come to pass, an Irish vote against the deal would be symbolic, and risk burning political capital in Brussels.

Mr Healy-Rae’s comments came after remarks from the Taoiseach which were seen as leaving the door open to an Irish vote in favour. Mr Martin said he still has concerns over the deal but “a lot of progress has been made”.

He also welcomed an offer to frontload payments under the Common Agricultural Policy, made by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in an effort to persuade reluctant member states.

In Brussels, EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic said concerns of farmers are not an “afterthought” in the plans to expand trade with South America, but a “central” part of considerations.

He said brokering new free trade agreements was a “strategic necessity” for Europe. The Mercosur deal would be a “win-win” agreement that did not sell any sector or industry short, he said.

The Programme for Government commits the Coalition to working with like-minded states “in opposing the current Mercosur trade deal”. Farming groups are firmly opposed to it.

The Irish Farmers’ Association said on Wednesday that the discovery of a prohibited growth hormone in beef originating in Brazil that entered the Republic should be a “wake-up call” for Government.

Mr Healy-Rae said the attitude of the Independents was that no matter what other countries do, “we should be voting no”.

Asked if the Independents would be willing to walk out of Government on the issue, he replied: “I wouldn’t go talking about bringing down the Government, but what I would say is it’s a lot more serious than people think.”

Further consultation between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Independents is expected, with indications that a Cabinet decision may be sought.

Speaking in Brussels, Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon said he continues to hold negative views on the Mercosur deal. He signalled that, should it be approved, safeguards and concessions would be sought.

Elsewhere, Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke said he was concerned about the pact, but was “absolutely not” fearful of losing Independent TDs from the Coalition over the issue.