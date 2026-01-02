Mike Nesbitt to step down as leader of Ulster Unionist Party

Mike Nesbitt informed party officers and MLAs of his decision on Friday morning. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA

Mike Nesbitt is to step down as leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, it has confirmed.

Mr Nesbitt, the current Stormont Minister of Health, informed party officers and MLAs of his decision on Friday morning in a move that was expected.

It is understood Mr Nesbitt wants to remain in his portfolio until next year, but that decision rests with his successor.

The party described his departure as a “pivotal moment” as it prepares for the Northern Ireland Assembly elections next year.

Mr Nesbitt had recently indicated he would make a decision on his political future by this month.

Elected as UUP leader in 2024, he was the sole candidate after his predecessor Doug Beattie unexpectedly quit over “irreconcilable differences” with party officers. He was the first leader to hold the position for a second time after previously leading the party between 2012 and 2017.

The former broadcast journalist is the MLA for Strangford.

In a statement, Mr Nesbitt said he retook the leadership role as a short-term job to get the party “match fit” for the next election.

“That job is now done, so the time is right to select the politician who will lead us into the May 2027 polls promoting our brand of confident, responsible unionism,” he said.

He added that the next five-year Assembly mandate will end in “the month I hope to celebrate my 75th birthday”.

“That’s a commitment to full-time politics I just do not feel I can make. And I would not be comfortably seeking a vote knowing that privately I was intending to retire during the mandate,” he said.

Contenders for the UUP leader position are the party’s deputy leader Robbie Butler and former PSNI officer Jon Burrows, who was co-opted on to the North Antrim MLA seat last July.

The last UUP leadership contest was in 2012, when Mr Nesbitt beat John McCallister

Once the dominant force within unionism, the party has suffered a series of humiliating election defeats and has had four party leaders in just six years.

Mr Nesbitt quit the role in 2017 following disappointing results at the Assembly polls.

He was the first UUP leader who was not a member of the Orange Order and sat on the more liberal wing of the party.

The former UTV news anchor left broadcasting in 2006 and was appointed as a commissioner of Victims and Survivors in 2008, an Assembly role designed to support Troubles’ victims.

On Friday, the UUP said party officers would outline the process for leadership selection “ensuring an inclusive, engaging and seamless transition”.

Party chairman Tom Elliott said it was “deeply grateful” to Mr Nesbitt for his decades of service and “unwavering dedication to improving our society”.

“As we enter 2026, we look forward to building on the strong platform he has created,” he said.

“Our next leader will champion forward-looking unionism, safeguarding Northern Ireland’s place in the UK while promoting prosperity, reconciliation, and a shared future for all.”