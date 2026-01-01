More than 1.5m to receive average of €520 this year from social welfare increases

More than 414,000 households in receipt of the fuel allowance will see a €5 increase, bringing weekly payments to €38. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins

More than 1.5 million people in receipt of core weekly social welfare payments are to receive an average of €520 more this year as part of a €1 billion package.

The increases agreed under Budget 2026 will take effect from Thursday and will see a €10 uplift in the maximum rate of all core weekly payments.

This will benefit more than 1.5 million people, including pensioners, carers, those with disabilities, and jobseekers, according to the Department of Social Protection.

Weekly rates of the child support payment are also set to rise from January 1st by €16 to €78 for children aged 12 and over. Rates for children aged under 12 will rise by €8 to €58.

“These are the largest ever increases to the weekly child support payments and will help alleviate child poverty by supporting over 330,000 children,” the department said.

Separately, the income thresholds for the working family payment will increase by €60 per week for all family sizes.

The department said this would benefit more than 48,000 families currently in receipt of the payment, while more households will become eligible due to the increase.

More than 414,000 households in receipt of the fuel allowance will see a €5 increase, bringing weekly payments to €38.

The domiciliary care allowance, a monthly payment for children under 16 who have a severe disability, will increase from €360 to €380. The payment is currently made in respect of more than 73,000 children.

The total cost of the increases is €1.09 billion, and are in addition to the €370 million in Christmas bonus payments made in early December, said Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary.

Mr Calleary noted that further budget measures will come into effect throughout 2026, including the extension of the fuel allowance scheme to families in receipt of the working family payment, and increases to the weekly income disregards for the carer’s allowance.