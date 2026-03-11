Last member of IRA to give evidence was stabbed in face, Gerry Adams case hears

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice, in central London, where a civil claim is being brought against him by three men who were injured in IRA attacks. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA

The last member of the IRA to give evidence against a senior figure in the organisation was stabbed in the face and eyes, a former IRA bomber has told a civil action being taken against Gerry Adams in London.

Speaking during the case taken by three victims of IRA bombings against the former Sinn Féin leader, Shane Paul O’Doherty said he had expected a number of other former IRA members to give evidence in the case against Adams - without naming them in court - but later discovered he would be the only one.

O’Doherty said Eamon Collins was the last IRA man to give evidence in a civil case against a senior IRA figure and he was killed eight months after he testified in a libel case taken by Thomas ‘Slab’ Murphy in 1999 against The Sunday Times after it named him as the head of the IRA’s Northern Command.

O’Doherty, giving evidence for a second day, insisted that neither Adams, anyone in Sinn Féin, or anyone in the IRA, had ever questioned any detail he has published about the IRA in nearly a decade of blogging.

However, he acknowledged that he had never met Adams during his time in the IRA, or afterwards, and did not have direct evidence that the former TD had been a member.

Derry-born O’Doherty said that despite writing a book about his time in the IRA, published in 1993, contrary to every rule in the organisation, he maintained a relationship of “mutual respect” with Adams’s close colleague, the late Martin McGuinness.

He said McGuinness asked him to include a reference in his book regarding the Cheyne Walk talks in 1972 between a Provisional IRA delegation and Northern secretary, William Whitelaw.

McGuinness was keen, he said, that people should know that everyone in the Provisional delegation – and Adams was a member of the group – “carried their own personal weapons into the meeting”.

O’Doherty testified about his good standing with McGuinness, saying he gave the Sinn Féin politician and late IRA man the idea “to send a message” to the then British prime minister Margaret Thatcher in 1990 that the IRA was ready to talk by suggesting this in an interview with Hot Press magazine.

The magazine article idea was O’Doherty’s and that it was “grasped” by McGuinness when O’Doherty put it to him in Derry. The message he wanted to convey was fully understood in Dublin and London, he added.

He rejected the assertion of Adams’s counsel, Edward Craven, that he had offered to give evidence in the Royal Courts of Justice civil action because he wanted to heighten his profile.

“I am here to support victims, I am not getting anything out of this, there is no other benefit for me,” said O’Doherty, who added that it took the solicitors for the claimants 18 months to respond to his offer to give evidence in the case.

Following his successful return to Ireland in the 1970s after he ran a letter-bombing campaign, he said he was taken to a house in Dublin owned by an aunt of Adams, where he met the IRA’s England bombing chief, Kevin Mallon.

There, he said, he was congratulated by Mallon for having run a successful campaign and for getting back to Ireland, unlike 10 other volunteers who had been sent to England from Northern Ireland.

He said he had never written specifically about Adams’s role in the IRA until he heard him say on a Sky News interview that republicans would be honest with victims, but had then not followed through on it.

The former Sinn Féin leader had not given “a smidgen of the truth” about his involvement in the Troubles, despite frequently appearing on religious programmes “to talk about Jesus and the Bible”.

By contrast, O’Doherty, who served 14 years of a 30 concurrent life sentences penalty for the 1976 letter bomb campaign that injured 12 people, said he had met victims and shown repentance.

Repeating evidence about Adams’s presence in an IRA funeral guard in Belfast in 1972 wearing a beret, O’Doherty said nobody would have been allowed to join such a guard without being a fully-accepted volunteer.

“It wouldn’t have happened,” he said.

Later, he said that Adams’s conviction in the mid-1970s for attempting to escape from Long Kesh was deeply regretted by senior IRA figures, such as McGuinness and the “psychopathic” Mallon.