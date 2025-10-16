Who should you vote for as president? Use this tool to see which candidate matches your views

People will go to the polls on Friday, October 24th to vote on who will become the 10th president of Ireland.

To help undecided voters with this important decision, the WhichCandidate voting aid application is now available. This comparison tool enables voters to compare their own views with those of the two election candidates across a range of issues.

WhichCandidate, based in the University of Limerick and run in partnership with The Irish Times, has been used by a growing number of voters in each election since it was first created a decade ago. During the last general election campaign, the tool was used by about 250,000 voters. In an online environment where everyone is bombarded by partisan information, it is designed as a space where voters can calmly and systematically compare candidates.

The way it works is very simple. The two presidential election candidates, Catherine Connolly and Heather Humphreys, have provided their answers to a set of 25 questions covering issues that are relevant in this election, including defence, international affairs, the European Union, the role of the president, Irish unity and social issues. Voters are invited to answer these questions and see which candidate they are closer to on each issue. At the end of the process, each voter receives a personalised score, representing their overall match with each candidate.

It may be objected that the president does not decide policy. The president does, however, play an important role in representing the people of Ireland at home and abroad, so most will want to vote for a candidate who shares their world view. This tool is designed to help.

Of course, policy alignment is not the only relevant consideration. Voters will also want to evaluate the candidates’ temperament, competence and experience, among other things. But when it comes to comparing candidates on policy, a tool such as this is particularly useful. It encourages the user to first reflect on their own views before hearing those of each candidate. Candidates’ positions can be directly compared on each issue, with no room for evasion or waffle.

The choice in this election is clear, with just two active candidates coming from different sides of the political spectrum. But this does not mean the decision will be straightforward. Having only two candidates reduces the chances of finding someone who represents your views well. You may find you agree with Ms Humphreys on some issues and Ms Connolly on others, resulting in a similar overall score for both candidates. A careful comparison of candidates on an issue-by-issue basis, taking account of how important each issue is to you, may be required to reach a verdict.

Rory Costello is associate professor at the Department of Politics and Public Administration in the University of Limerick. whichcandidate.ie