FF politicians to demand answers from Micheál Martin on Jim Gavin’s campaign implosion

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin faces a tense showdown meeting with party members following the implosion of Jim Gavin’s presidential campaign. Photograph: Stephen Collins

Fianna Fáil politicians will demand answers from Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the implosion of Jim Gavin’s presidential campaign during a tense showdown meeting on Wednesday evening.

There is anger and disappointment within Fianna Fáil that it no longer has a candidate in the race, about how Mr Gavin was selected and about a vetting process that did not uncover a dispute he had with a former tenant.

Former Dublin football manager Mr Gavin ended his presidential campaign on Sunday night amid the controversy over his time as a landlord in the late 2000s.

He was party leader Mr Martin’s preferred choice to be Fianna Fáil’s candidate.

Fianna Fáil Oireachtas members are expected to grill Mr Martin on the debacle during a parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday evening.

On Tuesday Fianna Fáil backbencher James O’Connor expressed his dissatisfaction at what happened, saying Mr Gavin “should never have found himself on the ballot paper”. He contended that Mr Gavin only became the party’s candidate due to “extensive pressure” put on Fianna Fáil TDs and Senators by Mr Martin and deputy leader Jack Chambers.

In advance of Wednesday evening’s meeting, a Fianna Fáil source said Oireachtas members expect “a commitment to a full report on how the vetting process happened, who met Jim Gavin, what was asked, and what answers were provided”. They added that this report should be delivered swiftly.

Another source said a review could be perceived as the issue being “kicked down the road” and some in the party will want answers on what happened tonight.

Fianna Fáil Ministers were quizzed on the party’s disastrous presidential campaign at post-budget press conferences on Tuesday.

Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary said there will be a “full and frank meeting” of the parliamentary party and he defended Mr Martin, saying “he has my full confidence”.

Minister for Housing James Browne responded to Mr O’Connor’s comments by saying Fianna Fáil had followed a democratic process to select Mr Gavin. He also defended Mr Martin.

Mr Chambers – who was Mr Gavin’s director of elections – was asked at his press conference if he took responsibility for a badly run campaign.

He said: “I obviously regret what’s after happening” and ”obviously the party will discuss that”.

Earlier, former TD Éamon Ó Cuív told Newstalk it was “highly unlikely” that Mr Martin would lead Fianna Fáil into the next general election.

Last night Mr Martin said that “given what has happened” it is “absolutely essential” that his parliamentary party discusses the presidential election.

Asked by RTÉ News if he would apologise to the party he said: “I will take full responsibility for what has happened” while adding: “As far as I’m concerned I acted in good faith”.

Several Fianna Fáil politicians that spoke to The Irish Times on Tuesday said they did not detect any immediate threat to Mr Martin’s leadership.

However, one said it could “fast-forward the beginning of the end” and another suggested Mr Martin’s leadership could now face “death by a thousand cuts”.

