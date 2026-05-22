Dublin Central and Galway West byelections: How The Irish Times is covering the results

Polling stations in both constituencies will be open from 7am to 10pm on Friday.

On Saturday (or maybe Sunday) we will find out how the electorates in Dublin Central and Galway West byelections voted.

The counts begin at 9am with results likely in the early evening, though there is a possibility the final results may not be known until Sunday.

While our reporters stock up on coffee and packets of Haribo to prepare for a busy weekend, here is a quick guide as to how The Irish Times will cover the byelection counts.

Saturday Morning

9am: Ballot boxes are opened and our live coverage of both counts will bring you up-to-the-minute analysis and reaction, from the first tallies, to the final counts when the seats are filled.

Jack Horgan Jones will be bringing you live coverage from Dublin Central while Harry McGee will be tracking events in Galway West and providing rolling updates.

We will also publish the details of every count from both constituencies in our results section.

Mid-morning/early afternoon: Tallies and first counts should start to give an emerging picture of who will be in the shake-up on the final counts.

The seats could be filled on Saturday afternoon/evening but, depending on turnout, rechecks or recounts, may run into Sunday morning.

Analysis: Alongside the news from the tallies and early counts our political team will provide an early analysis of what the figures suggest.

Podcasts

Our podcasts team will be providing two special editions of Inside Politics on Saturday. Listen to Inside Politics wherever you get your podcasts for the best political chat and analysis as the results emerge.

Video

Our video team will be in both count centres and will bring you short analysis clips over the weekend as well as a longer ‘story of the count’ synopsis when it is complete.

Inside Politics Newsletter

There will be a byelection special edition of our popular Inside Politics Newsletter on Sunday where our politics team will analyse the results and the implications.

Sign up to our Inside Politics newsletter to get our daily behind-the-scenes take direct to your inbox.

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Follow the byelection count on social media

We will be posting rolling updates on our main social media accounts throughout the weekend. Follow us on your preferred social platform to make sure you don’t miss a thing.

Follow the election results on:

Who are the candidates running in Dublin Central?

Who are the candidates running in Galway West?