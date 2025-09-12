Maria Steen’s route to nomination to contest presidential election narrows

Maria Steen: seeking to secure enough votes in order to run in the presidential election. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

Conservative campaigner Maria Steen’s route to getting nominations from TDs and Senators to appear on the presidential election ballot paper is narrowing.

Ten Oireachtas members are said to have given commitments to conservative to Ms Steen to enter the election.

However, aspiring candidates need the support of 20 Oireachtas members or four local authorities to get on the ballot paper for next month’s election.

Independent Dublin Bay North TD Barry Heneghan confirmed on Friday that he will not nominate Ms Steen.

Independent senator Gerard Craughwell also ruled himself out saying: “I don’t believe that I would be in a position to support Maria. I wish her well.”

Independent Senator Michael McDowell is also thought to be very unlikely to back Ms Steen and it is understood that Senator Tom Clonan is not likely to nominate her.

Ms Steen has been seeking nominations through both the Oireachtas and council routes.

Ten promises to nominate her came after a meeting on Thursday where a group of Oireachtas members heard from a number of presidential hopefuls.

Barrister, Ms Steen was part of the successful campaign last year against the failed family and care referendums. She previously campaigned against same sex marriage and repealing the Eighth Amendment on abortion.

She thanked Oireachtas members backing her to enter the race saying: “Many of them may not share all my views, but they are true democrats, and they believe that the Irish people should have a choice other than an establishment candidate.”

She said she would “continue working hard to try to attain the other 10 votes necessary to get into the magic number of 20.”

If that happens she will stand down from seeking council nominations.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín has been pushing for a caucus of Oireachtas members to come together to nominate a candidate.

On Thursday night, he named eight of the 10 who have committed to nominating Ms Steen as: himself; party colleagues deputy Paul Lawless and Senator Sarah O’Reilly; Independent TDs Mattie McGrath and Carol Nolan; and Senators Joe Conway, Ronán Mullen and Sharon Keogan.

He said another two have given a commitment but they have to talk to their teams and “they’ll come out in the next couple of days.”

There are 20 other Independent TDs and Senators in the Oireachtas and further four nominations potentially up for grabs from Independent Ireland.

However, many of the independents have come out in support of rival candidates in the presidential election.

Independent Ministers Michael Healy-Rae, Noel Grealish and Seán Canney have expressed support for Fine Gael’s candidate Heather Humphreys.

TDs Seamus Healy, Brian Stanley and 100% Redress Party deputy Charles Ward are backing left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly as is Senator Eileen Flynn.

Independent Ireland has said it will potentially facilitate a candidate getting on the ballot paper if they have 16 other nominations.

Its leader Michael Collins expressed scepticism on Friday that any presidential candidate would meet that threshold.

He told The Irish Times: “We have been very clear from the word go that if a candidate has 16 other votes and come to us and are in line with our principles we will give serious consideration in giving the other four votes which will bring them across the line.

“I don’t think personally that any candidate can get anywhere near that”.

Dublin Mid-West TD Paul Gogarty also expressed an openness to facilitating a candidate if they are close to getting 20 nominations.

“I would have been happy to nominate Catherine Connolly earlier this year had I been asked to do so, but I was not asked,” he said.

“As such, I remain open to nominating any credible Independent candidate to enter the race who can engage with citizens and other candidates in a constructive and respectful way.”

He said that while he is “not part of any campaign to promote specific individuals, if a scenario arises where one candidate is close to getting a nomination, but has been unable to get to 20 signatures, then I would facilitate their nomination, irrespective of whether I would personally vote for them or not.”

He said this would be “purely in the interests of enhancing the democratic process and giving Irish citizens the widest possible choice.”

When put to him that there was another TD open to facilitating a candidate in a final push to the 20 nomination threshold, Independent Ireland’s Mr Collins said “If Maria came to us in the morning and said I’m as far as 15, certainly we’d have a meeting and give serious consideration to supporting her.

“But I think present time I don’t think she’s anywhere near those types of numbers and I hope at some stage she’ll prove me wrong.”