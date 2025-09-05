Presidential election: Aontú leader hopes to announce backing for Independent candidate next week

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín says he has 10 parliamentarians so far who have agreed to support an Independent candidate. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín is hoping to announce the backing of Independent TDs and Senators for a presidential candidate next week.

The Meath West TD said 10 parliamentarians so far had agreed to support a candidate and he hoped their nominee would be decided at a special caucus next Thursday.

Up to three candidates, including conservative campaigner Maria Steen, could be interviewed before members of the group decide if they will support their effort to get on the ballot paper.

Mr Tóibín said he hoped and expected to have as many as 14 TDs and Senators signed up to the initiative by next week. In order to contest the election, an Independent candidate would need the support of at least 20 Oireachtas members.

The Aontú leader said his expectation was that Independent TDs and Senators would announce their backing for a candidate, regardless of whether or not they reached the threshold of 20 backers.

“We want to build momentum for a candidate and flush out any undecideds on the sidelines,” he said.

Aontú has been lobbying for a caucus of Independent politicians to come together behind an agreed candidate in order to get a centre-right perspective on the ballot paper for next month’s presidential election.

Mr Tóibín said there were two strong contenders who could secure the backing of the group and that Ms Steen was one of them. He declined to name the other person, but it is understood that businessman Declan Ganley, who has yet to publicly declare an intention to run, could be a possibility.

Independent Senator Joe Conway, who is not part of the original 10 TDs and Senators who have backed Mr Tóibín’s initiative, said he thought the idea was “eminently reasonable” and would broaden the choice open to voters “if it ever comes to fruition”.

“It also points the way for others to propose a caucus of members that might be willing to propose a candidate with alternate views to the Tóibín group,” he said.

“In essence, there is little validity in whinging about the paucity of choice while at the same time spurning one’s privilege to propose.”

Ms Steen announced last week that she was interested in running for the presidency and would be having “conversations” with politicians about this.

She was part of the successful campaign last year against the failed family and care referendums. She is a member of the Iona Institute, the Catholic advocacy group, and campaigned against the lifting of the State’s constitutional bans on abortion in 2018 and same-sex marriage in 2015. She has also been critical of divorce and assisted dying.

Ms Steen is a barrister but works within the home as a stay-at-home mother. She has lobbied a number of local authorities for support. Independent candidates can also secure a place on the ballot paper if they win the support of four local authorities.

She said that while “both routes are difficult”, she was open to trying either. Independent Senator Sharon Keogan had named Ms Steen as one of five Independent candidates she would like to secure a nomination.

Independent Senator Ronan Mullen said he would not be declaring his support for anyone at this stage, but that Ms Steen was a “valued friend”. He said he would not presume to advise her, but that she would be a “formidable” candidate.