Mystery surrounds Joanna Donnelly’s sudden departure from RTÉ weather forecasting role

Joanna Donnelly: would not elaborate on the reasons why she is no longer presenting the weather forecast. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Joanna Donnelly, one of the most high-profile weather presenters in Ireland, has announced she is stepping down from her forecasting role on RTÉ.

Ms Donnelly has been a regular fixture on RTÉ for the last decade having joined Met Éireann almost 30 years ago in August 1995.

She concluded her last televised broadcast on Monday night by stating: “And that is my last forecast ... goodnight and goodbye.”

She later elaborated on Instagram, saying her departure “has nothing to do with my work product. I have always given the very best I could possibly give to the weather forecast.

“I hope anybody that is wondering what happened – it wasn’t the forecast.”

Posting on Instagram from Dublin Airport, shortly before leaving for a holiday with her husband Harm Luijkx, who is also a Met Éireann forecaster, she said: “A lot of people have been asking if I will talk. No, I’ll talk next week when I’m back.”

When contacted, Ms Donnelly said she remains a Met Éireann forecaster “for now” and would not elaborate on the reasons why she is no longer presenting the weather forecast, saying she would do so at a later date.

Ms Donnelly’s profile increased with her presence on the Dancing with the Stars competition this year. In February she became the first celebrity dancer to be eliminated via a dance-off.

She has also written two books, The Great Irish Weather Book, for children and From Malin Head to Mizen Head: A Journey Around The Sea Area Forecast published in 2023.

She is a regular commentator on weather and STEM issues especially relating to women.

Ms Donnelly recently posted on X that many people in society don’t like smart women.

“‘Don’t be so smart’. If I had a penny for every time I was told not to be so smart I’d be handing in my notice and heading to the beach. What’s so wrong with being smart? Or is that just for difficult women?”

She elaborated that the phrase was used to her in a “formal setting. So it’s in the official record” and she said she had it in writing.

When asked what she was referring to, she said: “Coming soon. Not being evasive. Just can’t say right now. But it will become clear very soon.”

Met Éireann said it did not comment on individual employees, saying it “appreciates the dedication and commitment of all staff in the continued delivery of weather and climate services”.