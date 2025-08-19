Heather Humphreys and Seán Kelly to seek Fine Gael nomination to run in presidential election

Heather Humphreys and Seán Kelly are to seek the party’s nomination to run in the presidential election

Former Fine Gael minister Heather Humphreys and Ireland South MEP Seán Kelly are to seek the party’s nomination to run in the upcoming presidential election.

Ms Humphreys said she had been “genuinely humbled” by the support for her candidacy in recent days.

“I have decided to go for it,” Ms Humphreys told The Joe Finnegan show on local Cavan-Monaghan radio Northern Sound.

The former minister said that it was “fair” to ask why she had changed her mind, having ruled herself out of the contest in May and saying she would be supporting her “friend” Mairead McGuinness instead.

“But as we know, everything has changed with Mairead’s news last week and I would just like to wish her well in her recovery.”

Ms Humphreys said she was a “bit burned out” and was probably “running on empty” when she decided to step down from politics at the end of last year having been a cabinet minister for ten years.

“I’ve said to myself more than once: ‘you could do a bit more Heather,” she said.

“Really, I’ve had a good rest, the tank is full again. And you know timing is a funny thing because I have never felt as good about taking on the challenge.”

Her announcement came a little over an hour after Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly said that he also intends to seek the party’s nomination to run in the presidential election.

Mr Kelly said he believes that there should be a contest between him and Ms Humphreys for the party’s nomination.

Both candidates will now have two weeks to lobby their party for support. In order to be nominated as Fine Gael’s candidate, both would need the support of at least 20 members of the Fine Gael parliamentary party, 25 councillors and five members of the party’s executive council.

It is understood that Ms Humphreys is ahead with her parliamentary party despite having not yet formally started canvassing for support, though Mr Kelly said on Tuesday that he will now be seeking the support of TDs and Senators.

Ms Humphreys is also understood to be the favoured candidate of party leader Simon Harris.

Both Ms Humphreys and Mr Kelly had previously ruled themselves out of the contest, when it was believed that Ms McGuinness would be Fine Gael’s candidate. Ms McGuinness made the shock announcement last week that she was leaving the campaign on health grounds.

Ms Humphreys stood down from politics ahead of last year’s general election.

In May, Ms Humphreys ruled herself out of running for the presidency, referring to her decision to leave politics altogether at the end of last year. “I said at that time that I wanted to spend more time with the family and that my time in public life was over,” she said in May. “I made that decision then and it is the same.”

In July, Mr Kelly also ruled himself out of the contest. He said that the presidency was largely a ceremonial role. “You don’t have that much power or influence even though you can dress it up whatever way you like and I like to be involved politically,” Mr Kelly said then.

The MEP appeared to walk these comments back on Tuesday, saying that his comment “was in comparison to presidents around the world who have executive powers”.

“But I think actually there’s a huge potential in the job, it is the highest honour in Ireland. And if you look at what the last number of presidents have done, they’ve done tremendous work. There’s huge flexibility there,” Mr Kelly said.

The former president of the GAA said that having spent time in Ireland over the last few weeks, he understood that he had grassroots support and momentum as many people had told him they were disappointed that he was not running for the Áras.

After deliberating for little over an hour on Monday evening, Fine Gael’s executive council decided it would reopen nominations on Tuesday until September 2nd.

Ms Humphreys’s candidacy has been strongly backed by Tánaiste and party leader Mr Harris.

He said that a remark he made in ruling himself out that “a day out of Kerry was a day wasted” was a “a tongue-in-cheek” comment.

“I’d be bringing the Áras to the people as much as the people to the Áras, so that’s not a problem at all.”

Mr Kelly said that he believes Fine Gael’s base would like to see a contest for its presidential candidates.

“I think the people, particularly members of the party, would like to have a contest. We didn’t have a contest for a long time now, because we didn’t have a contest at the last presidential election seven years ago, we didn’t have a contest for the leadership.

“We weren’t going to have a contest when Mairead got the nomination, so I think people would like to have a contest. Contests are good for parties, are good for democracies, and I think that I would welcome a contest, and hope I’d be part of it.”