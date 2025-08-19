Reasons for optimism on Ukraine peace deal but pressure on Russia must continue, Taoiseach says

Taoiseach Micheal Martin again called on Russia to return an estimated 20,000 Ukrainian children who have been abducted. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there is “optimism” and “promise” following Monday’s landmark White House meeting, but world leaders must put more pressure on Russia to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine.

Following another “coalition of the willing” meeting on Tuesday morning, Mr Martin again called on Russia to return an estimated 20,000 Ukrainian children who have been abducted.

Earlier this month, Russia published a catalogue of almost 300 Ukrainian children which it said were available for adoption.

The plight of abducted Ukrainian children was raised at Monday’s White House meeting, which was the first time in American political history that so many world leaders had attended one summit.

“I welcome that the talks in Washington also focused on the human dimension of securing a just peace for Ukraine and that the issue of abducted children and the imprisonment of civilians is getting the attention it deserves. I call again on Russia to return all the Ukrainian children abducted since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and to release all civilians being held unlawfully,” Mr Martin said.

“At today’s meeting of the coalition of the willing, I once again assured president [Volodymyr] Zelenskiy that Ireland stands with Ukraine and we will continue to support the people of Ukraine on their path towards a just and durable peace.”

The online meeting of which the Taoiseach attended was convened by the French president Emmanuel Macron and British prime minister Keir Starmer. It was then followed by an online meeting of members of the European Council, which convened by European Council president António Costa.

The meetings followed the Washington summit between Mr Zelenskiy Mr Trump and European leaders including European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

Mr Martin said that reports from Mondays meeting “suggest reasons for optimism”.

“I again thank President Trump for his initiative and commitment which has brought us closer to our objective of ending Russia’s war of aggression and achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine,” Mr Martin said.

The Taoiseach said leaders on Tuesday discussed the security guarantees “that could be provided by Europe and the US to Ukraine following an end to Russia’s war aggression against Ukraine”.

“As I said after the meeting of the coalition on Monday, Ireland stands ready to play our part – building on support we have already committed to Ukraine for non-lethal military equipment and our openness to contribute to a peacekeeping mission in line with the UN Charter,” he said.

Mr Martin added: “While the talks in Washington show promise, we must continue to exert pressure on Russia to agree to a ceasefire and engage seriously with negotiations on a just and lasting peace, including through the continued implementation of EU sanctions. The conflict cannot be allowed to continue while a path to peace is laid.”