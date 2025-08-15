Seán Kelly considers fresh bid for Fine Gael presidential nomination after McGuinness exit

Seán Kelly ruled himself out of the Fine Gael nomination process earlier this year but is considering a return. Photograph Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly is actively reconsidering his decision not to contest this year’s presidential election.

It is understood Mairead McGuinness’s shock departure has changed the upcoming contest for the former GAA president

A source close to Mr Kelly said that while the MEP was “very sad” for Ms McGuinness, the contest was a “new ball game” now

In July, Mr Kelly ruled himself out and said that deciding not to run for president was the “most difficult decision” of his political life, with Ms McGuinness winning the nomination unopposed.

Independent minister Michael Healy-Rae earlier backed former Fine Gael minister Heather Humphreys to run.

Mr Healy-Rae was speaking as Fine Gael prepared to find another candidate in the wake of Ms McGuinness‘s shock exit from the presidential race, on health grounds.

Ms Humphreys, a former minister who did not run in last year’s general election, has emerged as a favoured candidate among the Fine Gael parliamentary party. Ms Humphreys said in May that she was not interested in running for President, but there are hopes within her party that she may be open to changing her mind.

Mr Healy Rae told RTÉ News on Friday that Ms Humphreys would have a “broad appeal.”

“Quite simply because she’s a very well grounded person, what I would call a sound, solid political performer. She’d be an excellent person both nationally and internationally to fly the flag for Ireland. I would consider her a very safe, sound pair of hands,” Mr Healy-Rae said.

“I’ve seen her during Dáil debates, taking Leaders’ Questions and I would consider her to be very professional, very respectful about the way she carries herself, and she would have very broad appeal throughout the country.”

Frances Fitzgerald, a former MEP and senior minister, said in April that while she had given it serious consideration she would not be seeking her party’s nomination.

The Fine Gael Executive Council is expected to meet this weekend to decide its next steps ahead of the presidential election, which is broadly expected to be held in late October.

Independent senator Michael McDowell said that he had been contacted by a number of people in the wake of Ms McGuinness’s departure from the race asking him to reconsider his decision not to contest the presidency.

“There aren’t any circumstances in existence that would make me do it,” he said, adding that he thinks he is “more useful” outside of Áras an Uachtaráin.

Mr McDowell declined to name those approaching him, but said “you’d be surprised”.

“But it’s not Simon Harris or Micheál Martin.”