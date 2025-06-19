Pilot scheme that pays artists €325 ‘basic income’ a week gets six-month extension

The Basic Income for the Arts Pilot Scheme was launched in 2022 and supports 2,000 full-time artists. File photograph: Getty Images

A scheme paying artists a basic wage of €325 a week is to be extended for another six months, it has been announced.

The Basic Income for the Arts pilot scheme, which was launched in 2022, supports 2,000 full-time artists and enjoys widespread support among the creative community.

The scheme, which was due to expire in August, will now be extended for those currently participating in it until February.

The pilot participants were chosen via a lottery system, rather than by artistic merit. The scheme covers a wide range of artistic genres, including people in visual arts, theatre, literature, music, dance, opera, film and circus.

Announcing the extension, Minister for Culture Patrick O’Donovan said the extension is being granted to prepare proposals on a new scheme that is based on research and consultation with the sector.

Mr O’Donovan said he wants to bring proposals for a successor programme to Cabinet as part of Budget 2026, which is due to be unveiled in October. He said the extension gives time to finalise the research underpinning the proposal.

The programme for government, which sets out the Coalition’s objectives for its five-year term, commits to assessing the pilot with a view to maximising its impact. Mr O’Donovan previously indicated he wants funding to “extend and expand” the scheme on foot of a report that found it “significantly impacts the subjective experience of financial uncertainty in the lives of recipients”.

A report being prepared by the Department of Culture examines the first two years of the scheme while an independent research report has already been published. A cost-benefit analysis is also being undertaken.

In a statement, the department said the research phase is ongoing, but it is “clear from the evidence collated to date that the [...] payment is having a consistent, positive impact across almost all indicators”.

It said artists are able to devote more time to their work, produce more pieces, experience a boost to their wellbeing, feel less anxious and feel protected from the precariousness of incomes in the sector.

The Labour Party has criticised the decision to only offer a six-month extension, saying the Government owes greater security to artists rather than a “drip-feed of promises”. The party’s arts spokesman, Rob O’Donoghue, said the scheme has been a tremendous success.

He questioned why the Minister would choose to leave a “six-month Sword of Damocles hanging over their heads”.

“With no further information as to what the successor scheme will entail, how can the Minister leave artists in limbo?” Mr O’Donoghue asked.

He said the scheme needs adjusting, including the criteria for entry and the exclusion of some artistic forms. However, Mr O’Donoghue expressed doubts that these issues will be addressed within the six-month extension period.

“I’m calling on the Minister to stop kicking the can down the road. Artists need security and [should] not have to worry about bringing the begging bowl back to the Government table,” he said.