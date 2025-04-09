Barry Cowen recovering in hospital after ‘health scare’

Barry Cowen was transferred to the cardiac care unit at St James's Hospital Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Cowen has said he is recovering in hospital after a health scare over recent days. The Midlands North-West MEP said in a statement on Wednesday that he first felt unwell in Strasbourg last week and returned home where his symptoms persisted.

Mr Cowen attended the emergency department at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore on Saturday night and was subsequently transferred to the cardiac care unit at St James’s Hospital on Sunday, where he underwent a surgical procedure on Monday.

“I am now receiving further care to support my recovery and hope to return home via Tullamore Hospital over the weekend,” he said. “I am hugely indebted to the professionalism and compassion of all the staff in both Tullamore and St James’s hospitals.

“I will continue my recovery at home and will remain in close contact with my team as I carry out my duties as MEP for Midlands North-West.”

Mr Cowen added that his offices remain fully operational and that he and his family were “deeply grateful” for the messages and good wishes he had received.