Pat Leahy: Trump’s 20% tariffs mark the beginning of full scale global trade war

US president Donald Trump announces new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Washington DC. Photograph: Mark Schiefelbein/AP

The 20 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States on European Union imports last night were no worse than expected.

And the exclusion of pharmaceutical imports means that for now anyway – though pharma-specific tariffs are expected before long – the worst case scenario has been avoided. But it is still pretty bad – and almost certainly marks the beginning of a full scale global trade war.

Dublin and Brussels have been understandably focused on the consequences for the EU-US trading relationship. But the list of country-specific tariffs read out by Donald Trump was a reminder that the US is the world’s largest and richest economy, with trading links all over the world. All of that trade just became more expensive. And while different countries will react according to their own lights, the global effect will surely be a slowdown in trade, growth and wealth creation.

For Ireland – one of the world’s most open and globalised economies – that is bad news indeed.

The immediate focus for the Government here will be on two things: does the pharma carve out last (unlikely, unless everything the administration has previously said is untrue), and does the EU’s reaction make things worse?

It is not clear, at this stage, how much the Trump administration will be open to negotiation, with the EU or anyone else.

In any case, while the EU has signalled that it will not retaliate instantly, it will consider its response from a position of strength.

Some response in the shape of tariffs on US goods will almost certain be flagged by Brussels – likely prompting further threats from Washington. In other words, it all looks like things will get worse before they get better.

As to what the tolerance that Trump has for a tariff-fuelled recession and the political difficulties that will inevitably come with it – that may only become apparent in the coming weeks and months.

For now, the spectacle in Washington – and it was some spectacle, that’s for sure – is evidence just how much the Trump administration is intent on remaking the US economy and the world trading system.

In Dublin, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and his Government colleagues will be fretting about the practical matters of budget-making in an age of economic uncertainty.

The emerging trade war will certainly heighten Donohoe’scustomary caution. The truth is for several years now, successive governments have had almost unlimited money to throw at political problems.

With this extraordinary and historic pivot in trade policy in the United States – with which Ireland has its most important external economic relationship – that era of plenty may be crashing to a close.

Politics can never avoid the downstream consequences of seismic economic events. This will be no different.