Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy to resist Opposition no-confidence motion

Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy will strongly resist an Opposition motion of no confidence.

She indicated this last night as the Government pledged to back her after further fiery exchanges in the Dáil.

The row over speaking rights for Independent TDs who support the Coalition will now extend into a further week, after Opposition parties put down an unprecedented joint motion of no confidence in the Ceann Comhairle.

A one-line motion signed by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, Labour leader Iavan Bacik, Social Democrats acting leader Cian O’Callaghan, People Before Profit-Solidarity leader Richard Boyd-Barrett and Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins - and published yesterday afternoon - states: the “Ceann Comhairle no longer retains the confidence of all members of Dáil Éireann”. It is expected to be debated next Tuesday.

Ms Murphy responded, saying she had “loyally, scrupulously, and impartially adhered to my solemn undertakings made to the House, and through the House to the Irish people”.

The Ceann Comhairle said she had “at all times followed the correct procedures of the House and the advice of the impartial officials present”.

The Government also confirmed it would table a countermotion expressing confidence in Ms Murphy.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin accused the Opposition of using “undemocratic tactics”.

“It beggars belief that Sinn Féin, who roared during Leaders’ Questions in a clearly organised manner, are now accusing the Ceann Comhairle of bias and failing to follow procedures,” he said.

A report prepared by Clerk of the Dáil Peter Finnegan was also published and indicated that the Ceann Comhairle had acted properly and in line with her powers under the Dáil’s standing orders.

It concluded: “The operation of the Dáil is only possible if members accept the Chair’s authority and rulings. Ultimately, the Constitution provides that all decisions are made by a majority of the members present and voting. Notwithstanding the unprecedented level of dissent yesterday [Tuesday], once a matter is put to the House, the only remedy for those dissenting is though the voting process in the House.”

Minister of State at the Department of the Taoiseach demanded to know if the Opposition would accept the result of next week’s vote or if they would continue to disrupt the Dáil.

But senior Opposition figures downplayed the prospect of rolling disruption, with three sources saying they believe the damage to the Coalition and Ms Murphy had been done. Sources on all sides acknowledge the row had produced a toxic atmosphere around Leinster House.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has told Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy that her position is "untenable" following a row over speaking rights.

Both sides were entrenched on Wednesday evening, with the Opposition also examining in detail the decisions taken by Ms Murphy from the chair on Tuesday as the row unfolded.

The Labour Party and Social Democrats were said to be taking legal advice as to whether she had decided correctly that the Order of Business was agreed without a vote and whether an amendment to the original Government motion had been voted on rather than the motion itself. Sinn Féin were also examining both issues.

There was also dissatisfaction with Tipperary North Independent TD Michael Lowry’s two-fingered gesture to People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Paul Murphy as he filmed Mr Lowry, which was widely circulated. One Fine Gael backbencher said Mr Lowry had “done us an enormous disservice”. However, that representative added: “There’s no walking away from Lowry now.”

Mr Lowry also issued a statement saying he had not intended any offence and regretted any upset.

It will be the first such motion tabled against a Ceann Comhairle. In 2009, Labour leader Eamon Gilmore told then Ceann Comhairle John O’Donoghue he would be tabling a motion of no confidence in him. However, Mr O’Donoghue resigned from the office before any debate started. The then Kerry TD had been embroiled in controversy over his expenses for air travel, limousines, and hotels when travelling abroad.