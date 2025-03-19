David Hall mulling potential run for president

David Hall was behind the establishment of iCare Housing, a not-for-profit approved housing body. Photograph: Collins Courts

David Hall, a prominent campaigner for mortgage holders in distress, is mulling over a potential run in the upcoming presidential election.

Mr Hall said he has had some “exploratory” discussions and that his name is “among many” being mentioned in advance of the race to succeed President Michael D Higgins later this year.

The businessman founded the private Lifeline Ambulance Service and gained public prominence due to his work with the Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation after the economic crash.

He is the chief executive of iCare, a not-for-profit company that provides social housing, and heads up domestic violence charity Sonas.

Mr Hall considered a run for Áras an Uachtaráin in 2018 but ultimately did not enter the race.

Mr Hall told The Irish Times: “I have had some discussions regarding the presidential campaign.

“These discussions provide plenty of food for thought but they are only exploratory at the moment.

“Mine is among many names being mentioned and this is no different from previous election cycles.”

Mr Hall declined to say who he has been discussing the matter with.

Earlier this week, Independent Senator Frances Black said she has been approached by a number of parties about running in the presidential election. She said she would be ”open to the conversations”.

Ms Black is a singer who had a high national profile before she was elected to the Seanad in 2016. She brought the Occupied Territories Bill before the Oireachtas.

The only person to confirm their intention to run is Donegal businessman and former Dragons’ Den panellist Peter Casey.

He came second to Mr Higgins in 2018 and has run unsuccessfully in other elections since.

Mr Casey plans to seek local authorities’ nominations to get on the ballot paper.

Candidates need nominations from four councils or at least 20 Oireachtas members.