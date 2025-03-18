Conor McGregor represents ‘very worst of toxic masculinity’ - Tánaiste

Conor McGregor speaks to the press at the White House before a meeting with US president Donald Trump. Video: Reuters

Tánaiste Simon Harris says Conor McGregor represents “the very worst of toxic masculinity”, as the fallout from the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter’s St Patrick’s Day visit to the White House continued.

Speaking on his visit to New York, the Minister for Foreign Affairs said there was a real sense of “disgust” at home over Mr McGregor’s visit to US president Donald Trump on Monday. He said McGregor did “not speak for Ireland”.

“He doesn’t represent our values; he is actually the opposite of all of the values we are proud about in Ireland,” he said.

“He represents the very worst of toxic masculinity.”

Mr McGregor’s comments in the White House press briefing room on Monday – when he claimed that Ireland was “at the cusp of potentially losing its Irishness” and that “the illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country” – have been widely condemned by Government figures and others.

Mr Harris said Mr McGregor “wasn’t in any way speaking for us”.

“I want people in the United States of America to know, and I particularly want women and girls to know, that he doesn’t represent the values of Ireland,” he said.

“In fact, he represents the polar opposite of what we stand for. We are a nation of inclusivity, of respect, and he epitomises the very worst of toxic masculinity.”

The Fine Gael leader said the Taoiseach visited the White House “as a representative for Ireland”, while “Conor McGregor was there for his picture”.

Mr McGregor, who has 20 convictions, met Mr Trump in the Oval Office, where he, his partner and children posed for photographs with the US president.

He also met US secretary of defence Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon where, according to the US Department of Defence, they discussed how “the US and Ireland are both struggling with the effects of illegal immigration”.

An Garda Síochána pushed back strongly against Mr McGregor’s comments on crime rates in Dublin, describing them as “uninformed”.

In a strong statement issued to The Irish Times on the back of queries, the Garda pointed to international research by an independent agency as proof the Republic was regarded as one of the safest and most stable countries in the world.

“An Garda Síochána does not comment on uninformed, third party remarks,” the Garda said when asked about Mr McGregor’s claim that Dublin had become one of the most dangerous cities in Europe.

“It is, however, a statement of fact that according to the Global Peace Index, Ireland is ranked second only to Iceland,” the Garda response added.

“Furthermore, Ireland ranks as the 13th most safe country in the world under the specific category of ‘societal safety and security’.”

Minister Paschal Donohoe has said his “heart fell” when he saw pictures of Mr McGregor in the Oval Office visiting President Donald Trump.

“It fell as somebody who’s been very proud to represent our country in America and elsewhere, and it also fell as a man. Because Conor McGregor does not represent this country, he doesn’t represent the men of this country,” Mr Donohoe said.

Asked if the Government would make its feelings known to the American Embassy, Mr Donohoe said: “So we really can’t influence who President Trump wants to invite into the White House. That is a matter for President Trump and for those who work with him. But what we can influence is the message that we give out about ourselves as a country and in particular the case that those who are elected make about Ireland.

“And the case we make is like any other country in the world we are far from perfect but we’re also a country that I believe has made great progress ... in making the case for diversity, for openness and for treating each other with kindness and compassion.”

Asked about Mr McGregor’s assertions about the lack of safety on the streets of Dublin, Mr Donohoe said that “we don’t make our country any safer by talking in a way that adds to division and we don’t make our country any better by talking about messages that undermine the openness and the integration that is at the heart of the progress I believe our country has made”.

Mr McGregor’s appeal aimed at overturning a civil jury’s finding that he raped Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel in 2018 will come before the Court of Appeal later this week. He is expected to argue that the jury finding in the original civil case is unsafe and should be overturned, with a retrial ordered if necessary.

Last November, a High Court civil jury awarded €248,603 damages to Ms Hand against Mr McGregor after finding she was assaulted by him in the Beacon Hotel in Sandyford on December 9th, 2018. Though the rape allegation was investigated by the Garda, no criminal charges were pursued.

Last July, Mr McGregor narrowly avoided jail for an “appalling” series of dangerous driving incidents in Dublin where he jumped a red light, sped in and out of traffic, and almost caused a collision.

Judge David McHugh at Blanchardstown District Court imposed a five-month sentence but suspended it on condition that Mr McGregor kept the peace for two years. He also imposed fines totalling €5,000 and a two-year driving ban.

The court hearing last July was told Mr McGregor had 20 previous convictions, 17 for traffic offences, two for public order charges and one for assault causing harm between 2011 and 2019.

Judge McHugh said these were “noteworthy, to say the least”.