Donald Trump, Conor McGregor praise each other’s work ethics during St Patrick’s Day meeting at the White House

Conor McGregor speaks to the press at the White House before a meeting with president Trump

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Conor McGregor has met US president Donald Trump at the White House.

On Monday evening, footage emerged of Mr McGregor meeting Mr Trump in the Oval Office.

Mr Trump showed Mr McGregor a map showing the Gulf of Mexico which he has dubbed the the Gulf of America in an executive order.

Mr McGregor remarked “congratulations” adding: “I’ll tell you what your work ethic is inspiring. Your work rate is inspiring.”

Mr Trump replied “yours is too. You are fantastic”.

Also present at the meeting were Elon Musk, head of the US Department of Government Efficency, and the US special envoy to the UK, Mark Burnett, as well as Mr McGregor’s fiancée Dee Devlin and the couple’s four children.

Earlier, the White House posted video on its account on social media platform X showing Mr McGregor walking out the door and saying “Happy Paddy’s Day, America”. He later spoke to reporters in the White House press briefing room, and press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed his meeting on Monday with Mr Trump.

Mr McGregor raised the issue of immigration during these comments, and said “Ireland is at the cusp of potentially losing its Irishness”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin later rejected Mr McGregor’s remarks. In a post on X, he said: “St Patrick’s Day around the world is a day rooted in community, humanity, friendship and fellowship.

“Conor McGregor’s remarks are wrong, and do not reflect the spirit of St Patrick’s Day, or the views of the people of Ireland.”

Mr McGregor responded to the Taoiseach’s remarks in comments to Sky News as he left the White House.

He claimed: “every available metric has shown that the Government of Ireland currently has failed the people of Ireland.

“In 10 years Dublin city centre has gone from one of the most safest cities in Europe to one of the most dangerous so shame on him for saying that and speaking down on an Irish man.

“I won’t speak about him personally or throw a jab. I could. I could throw many jabs at them, I could throw jabs handily at them.”

Tánaiste Simon Harris, speaking in New York, said Mr McGregor is not representing Ireland, and has “no mandate” to speak for the people of Ireland, during his visit.

Last week, Mr Trump said Mr McGregor is “great” when asked who his favourite Irish person is during his Oval Office press conference with the Taoiseach.

In recent years Mr McGregor suggested he might contest the upcoming presidential election and has embraced the image of a populist in the mould of Trump, espousing anti-immigrant sentiment, while claiming to speak for those left behind by establishment politics.

Conor McGregor, Dee Devlin and their children in the White House Oval Office with US president Donald Trump, Elon Musk and US special envoy to the UK Mark Burnett on March 17th. Photograph: X/White House

Speaking to reporters in the White House before the meeting, he claimed that “Ireland is at the cusp of potentially losing its Irishness”.

Mr McGregor said: “I’m here to raise the issues the people of Ireland face. It will be music to the people of Ireland’s ears. Never on the main stage has the issues the people of Ireland faced been spoke.”

He claimed the Government “has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland and it’s high time that America is made aware of what is going on in Ireland. What is going on in Ireland is a travesty”.

He accused the Government of “zero action with zero accountability” and claimed: “Our money is being spent on overseas issues that is nothing to do with the Irish people.”

Mr McGregor added: “The illegal immigration racket is running ravage on the country”, and claimed “There are rural towns in Ireland that have been overrun in one swoop, that have become a minority in one swoop, so issues need to be addressed and the 40 million Irish Americans need to hear this because if not there will be no place to come home and visit.”

Earlier he said “Ireland and America, we are siblings. We consider America our big sibling. It’s important for Ireland to be a peaceful, happy, prosperous country for the 40 million Irish Americans to have a place to visit, to come back to their home so we wish for our relationship with the United States to continue and we wish to be taken care of by the big bro.

“The United States should look after its little bro. And how I feel with Ireland and America.”

During his visit, Mr McGregor posed for pictures with US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

He also recorded a message for American troops with Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, urging them to “keep fighting the good fight”.

Mr McGregor is known in the United States for his successful MMA career and the drinks companies he founded, Forged Irish Stout and Proper 12 whiskey.

In Ireland, his appeal aimed at overturning a civil jury’s finding that he raped Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel will come before the Court of Appeal later this week. Mr McGregor is expected to argue the jury finding in the original civil case is unsafe and should be overturned, with a retrial ordered if necessary.

The appeal is listed for March 21st before the three-judge appeal court for the purpose of making directions to progress it. If the sides are ready to proceed, a hearing date could be fixed within the next few months.

Last November, a High Court civil jury awarded €248,603 damages to Ms Hand against Mr McGregor after finding she was assaulted by him in the Beacon Hotel in Sandyford on December 9th, 2018.

Ms Hand, a 35-year-old mother of one, alleged she was raped by Mr McGregor in the hotel and he “would not take no for an answer”. Mr McGregor denied her claim and told the jury they had “fully-consensual sex”.

Conor McGregor, alongside White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, speaking briefly to the media in the White House press briefing room. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo

Meanwhile, the Tánaiste predicted that he does not expect the MMA fighter will become the president of Ireland.

Mr Harris, speaking outside Ireland House on Park Avenue on a sodden St Patrick’s Day in New York, said: “It’s for president Trump to invite whoever he wants into his home and he is perfectly entitled to do whatever he wishes in relation to who he decides to invite to the White House.

“But let me be very clear. Conor McGregor is not here in the United States representing Ireland or the people of Ireland. He is here in a personal capacity. He doesn’t speak for Ireland. He doesn’t speak for the people of Ireland and has no mandate to do so.”

Mr Harris dismissed the idea the Taoiseach might have pushed back against president Trump’s enthusiasm for McGregor in their meeting.

“I think the Taoiseach did a very good job representing our country in the Oval Office and we are very proud of the job he did,” Mr Harris said in relation to last week’s visit.

Asked about what sort of message the image of Mr McGregor in the White House sent out, he added: “I don’t want to comment on something, on a matter that may end up before the courts again, other than to say I have spoken to Nikita Hand. I admire her courage and her bravery and I’d much rather be talking about Nikita Hand than Conor McGregor, quite frankly.”

The visit will fuel the speculation that Mr McGregor will throw his hat in the ring in the next presidential election.

“I don’t wish to provide free air time here to Mr McGregor. I don’t expect he is going to be the president of Ireland,” Mr Harris said.

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik said: “McGregor’s comments about immigration are outrageous and do not reflect the positive diversity of modern Ireland”.

“It is mortifying to see him purport to represent Ireland in the US today.”

Sinéad Gibney, the Social Democrats’ foreign affairs spokeswoman said: “I’m in no way surprised that McGregor is Trump’s favourite Irish person”, accusing both men of “anti-immigrant, far-right rhetoric”.

She said “we have to push back” on this and “promote values of kindness, tolerance, justice, and peace.”

Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said: “St Patrick’s Day is a celebration of all that makes Ireland great. It is celebrated by people across the four corners of the earth. It is celebrated by people from all backgrounds and nationalities who live in ireland, because they feel proud of Ireland.

“Conor McGregor speaks for only Conor McGregor, whether he is speaking in the White House, or anywhere else. For most people at home today was a day of great positivity and I doubt many will pay great heed to McGregor’s remarks.”