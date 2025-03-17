Ireland ‘incredibly important’ to Apple, Tim Cook tells Taoiseach

Apple chief executive Tim Cook greets former US president Barack Obama after the inauguration of Donald Trump in January. Photograph: Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Ireland is “incredibly important” to Apple and the company believes the country can remain “a global voice to promote competitiveness and the benefits of inward investment”, the tech giant’s chief executive Tim Cook has said.

The remarks were included in a letter Mr Cook sent to Micheál Martin congratulating him on his election as Taoiseach.

The January 27th letter, released to The Irish Times under the Freedom of Information Act, came just months after Apple representatives warned the Government of “aggressive competition” from other countries trying to lure multinationals away from Ireland.

It does not mention the Apple tax case, which saw a European Union court last September rule in favour of the European Commission’s effort to make the firm pay €13 billion in back taxes to Ireland.

The tax case was mentioned by Donald Trump when he met Mr Martin in the Oval Office last week, with the US president saying Apple had been “treated very badly” in the tax case.

Mr Martin said Ireland fought the case on Apple’s side and Mr Trump said he was blaming the EU rather than Ireland.

Apple had previously raised concern about infrastructure in Cork, where its European headquarters is located, saying it was “hindering” growth plans. The company has in recent months lobbied Mr Martin and other Fianna Fáil politicians over transport issues in the city.

Mr Cook opened his letter by congratulating Mr Martin on his election as Taoiseach, saying: “We look forward to continuing to work with you and your coalition partners in the years ahead.”

He praised the company’s more than 6,000 employees in Ireland and said the “next chapter” is the expansion of Apple’s Cork campus, where new buildings are to open this year.

“This work prioritizes public transport and recognizes Ireland’s continued commitment to support inward investment and infrastructure delivery,” he said. “Ireland is incredibly important to Apple, and it is truly our second home.”

[ First €3bn tranche of Apple tax money lands in State coffersOpens in new window ]

Mr Cook also said Apple looked “forward to Ireland’s continued leadership at an EU level” and said next year’s EU presidency represented “a significant milestone”.

He said he hoped to meet Mr Martin and would be “delighted to welcome you here in Cupertino [Apple’s headquarters in California]”.

Separately, Amazon executives also wrote to Mr Martin to congratulate him on his appointment as Taoiseach.

John Boumphrey, the online retailer and video streamer’s vice-president for the UK and Ireland, and Alison Dunn, the country manager for Amazon Ireland, highlighted how the tech company employs about 6,500 people in the State.

They mentioned that a dedicated online store for Ireland would be opening this year and this “underscores our continued commitment to Ireland and Irish customers”.

They said Amazon welcomed a programme for government commitment from to Coalition to “work to deepen the EU Single Market and create a genuine digital single market”.

In a statement, the Government said there is regular engagement with companies “including Apple and Amazon, both of whom have had a significant presence here for decades”.

Mr Martin was said to have replied to the letters “acknowledging the long-standing contribution of both companies and thanking them for their continued investment”.