Negotiation ‘only way’ to peace in Ukraine says Rubio in Shannon ahead of Trump-Martin meeting

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is heading to the White House on Wednesday to meet US president Donald Trump as part of the St Patrick’s Day programme of events.

So, what are the day’s key times? Washington DC, and the US east coast as a whole, is currently four hours behind Ireland after daylight savings time kicked in at the weekend.

Mr Martin is due to attend a breakfast meeting with US vice-president JD Vance at around 8.30am US time (12.30pm Irish time).

He will then head for the Oval Office to meet Mr Trump at 11am (3pm Irish time). He will speak to the media when the event concludes at around 11.45am. Mr Martin will be the first EU leader to visit the Oval Office since Mr Trump and Mr Vance clashed with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy there last month.

The Fianna Fáil leader will attend the US Friends of Ireland congressional luncheon at 1pm (5pm Irish time).

Then, at around 4pm (8pm Irish time), Mr Martin and Mr Trump will take part in the traditional Shamrock Ceremony the White House.

The Taoiseach and the US Vice President meeting in Washington this morning.

It was all smiles this morning when Micheal Martin arrived for a breakfast hosted by US Vice President JD Vance at his residence at the US Naval Observatory. The Taoiseach and his wife Mary were greeted by Mr Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance. There was a lot of green being worn with both the Taoiseach and the Veep wearing the same tie. Awkward.

For what it’s worth, the visit by our Taoiseach to the White House today is not exactly headline news in the US. While there is a brief mention in the Washington Post this morning, it’s is hard to find any reference to it at all in the New York Times. That might well change as the day goes on, however.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the media during a refueling stop at Shannon Airport in Shannon. Photograph Saul Loeb/AFP

In Shannon Marco Rubio said he wanted both Russia and Ukraine to “consider ending all hostilities so people will stop dying, so bullets will stop flying”.

He said “a process can begin to define a permanent peace. I think the first step in all this is the acceptance that there is no military solution to this conflict, and neither side can militarily achieve their maximalist goals. Neither side can achieve them through the military side.

“The only way this conflict can end is through negotiation. That’s the only way you’re going to have peace.

“And so we need to start that process, and it is hard to start a process when people are shooting at each other and people are dying, and so our hope is that we can stop that all these hostilities and get to a negotiating table where both sides over some period of time, with a lot of hard work, can find a mutually acceptable outcome that in the case of Ukraine obviously secures a long-term prosperity and and security.“

Asked about security guarantees for Ukraine he said:

“What we want to see is, like any country in the world, Ukraine wants their long-term security. They want to make sure that this doesn’t happen again. What is the point of spending all this time to get a ceasefire, hopefully, and then a negotiated end of the war, only to see it spark up again in about six years, four years, three years.

So I think the question really is more about a deterrence. “Can Ukraine create a sufficient deterrent against future aggression, against future attack against future invasion? Because every country in the world has a right to defend themselves and no one can dispute that. So that will most certainly have to be part of the conversation.”

Irish Times Political Editor Pat Leahy has an update from the Hill.

As Taoiseach Micheal Martin begins a day of engagements with US leaders – including his Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump – Washington is waking up to the news that the EU has retaliated against the steel and aluminium tariffs which came into operation against imports today.

From today the US is imposing 25 per cent tariffs against steel and aluminium imports from all countries, though Mr Trump swerved at the last minute to withdraw a threat made yesterday to increase the tariffs on imports from Canada to 50 per cent.

The EU announced a two-stage response, imposing tariffs on some American products from April 1, and further measure from mid-April.

The response sets the scene for a frantic few weeks of contacts between Washington and Brussels before the deadline expires – and the first EU leader to meet Mr Trump is the Taoiseach today.

Fox News is reporting that the breakfast for the Irish delegation hosted by US vice-president JD Vance is about to begin.

The host of the morning show also pronounced our Taoiseach’s first name as Michelle.

It has also suggested that the Russia Ukraine war is “likely going to be a part of today’s conversation” and highligted a statement from Mr Martin yesterday in which he said “a lasting durable and fair peace in Ukraine is something we all desire. We welcome the outcome of talks between the US and Ukraine [and a] pathway to peace now exists”.

Former FG TD John Deasy believes all will be calm at the White House today.

"When I look at the schedule, generally, it's completely underwhelming..."



Former Fine Gael TD and government envoy to the US John Deasy tells @sarahamcinerney that he doesn't foresee any issues arising between President Trump and Micheál Martin tomorrow.

While Micheál Martin is in Washington, the US Secretary of State Marcos Rubio is in Shannon talking about attempts to broker a ceasefire in Ukraine. He is heading back to the US from Saudi Arabia.

The predicament is dire, suggests Fintan O’Toole. “How should Micheál Martin deal with Donald Trump when he meets him in the White House?” The goods news is O’Toole has a cunning plan.

The EU’s spokesperson on trade and financial services, Olaf Gill has said he trusts that Taoiseach Micheál Martin will represent “Team Europe’s” position on tariffs when he meets US President Donald Trump later today.

Also speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show t he said the EU and the leaders of every member state needed to “act as one” when the EU is targeted by “unjustified, unfair and needless” tariffs.

It was “great” that Mr Martin would be able to tell Mr Trump that the EU wants to find solutions and avoid tariffs.

“I have full faith in the great political and diplomatic skills of the Taoiseach to make the case for the European Union when he meets him today.”

Mr Gill added that the EU’s response to the US was designed to protect its economy, workers and consumers. The EU has put together a “two-step plan.” The EU wanted and was ready to negotiate and that its “door remains open”.

However, Mr Gill acknowledged that it seemed likely that the US could impose more severe tariffs on the EU.

The chairperson of Republicans Overseas UK has said he is not sure it would be appropriate for the Taoiseach to raise the issue of EU tariffs when he meets Donald Trump later today, writes Vivienne Clarke.

Speaking on RTÉ‘s Today with Claire Byrne, Greg Swenson said there are some sensitivities around the issue and the Taoiseach does not speak for the entire EU.

Mr Swenson said the EU’s trade surplus with the US is “one of the things that is semi-annoying to Mr Trump”.

“I think it would be good diplomacy to avoid the topic,” Mr Swenson said.

He added that any sort of a trade war is the last thing the EU should want right now.

He said he expected that today’s meeting will be lengthy and public, adding that this is a great opportunity for Micheál Martin.

Greg Swenson said he expects Mr Trump will make today’s occasion a little more light-hearted and celebratory rather than treating it like a sit down with an EU leader.

He said today will most likely be about the cultural connection that Ireland and the US enjoys.

John McManus has an interesting take on why the trade war might not be all bad news for Martin.

Micheál Martin might be quietly wishing that Ireland’s celebration of St Patrick took place at some other time of the year, suggests Cliff Taylor. Not only has the date fallen to leave him as the first leader to meet Donald Trump after the explosive encounter with Volodymyr Zelinskiy, but he also visits the Oval Office on the very day a trade war kicks off between the EU and US.

Overnight US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from all over the world – including the EU – came into effect and Europe responded with its own tariffs on a range of US goods.

It is hard to see this being avoided in the Oval Office. Martin’s likely direction would be to stick to the Brussels script, which is that tariffs are not a good idea and that there is time to negotiate before the first round of the EU measures come into force at the start of April.

Above all, Martin will want to avoid inflaming the situation, with a full-scale trade war between the two sides certain to hurt Ireland badly.

It is tricky territory. Martin can speak as an EU leader but he can’t negotiate in any meaningful way as this is the job of the EU Commission. Bar, of course, offering an invite to the Ryder Cup in 2027.

Today’s visit by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin to Donald Trump in the White House could be extraordinary or an entirely run of the mill affair.

It is impossible to say what will happen but what we do know is that the Taoiseach is the first EU leader to visit the Oval Office since the disastrous meeting between Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy last month.

And as if that wasn’t enough to have people on edge, the annual St Patrick’s Day visit comes on the day the EU has ramped up the nascent trade war with the US by announcing plans to impose counter tariffs on €26 billion worth of US goods from next month.

There are also several sub-plots that could make today a day to remember or one to forget. Whatever happens, we’ll be here watching.