Martin: FF election result must be reflected in government

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said the election result had to be reflected in the composition of the next government, but rejected suggestions Fine Gael would be a “junior” partner in any coalition formed with his party.

Asked if he would be the first taoiseach in the next government, he said his party had secured a “very significant” number of seats.

“That has to be reflected, ultimately, in the configuration and the composition of the policy and structure of the government,” he added.

“But again, we have to work with others,” he said, outlining that there was a “very fragmented” Dáil situation.

Sinn Féin has regularly referred to the prospect of Simon Harris’s party being a junior part of any government with Fianna Fáil since the election – which Mr Martin criticised as “desperation politics”.

He accused Sinn Féin of “endeavouring to undermine any prospective coalition government”.He added it was: “Desperation politics at this stage, and I would have no truck with that kind of language or approach”.

Initial meetings had taken place with Independent TDs to “sound them out”, he said, because they “clearly potentially have a role here.“I wanted to sound out their perspective now in terms of their potential to engage with us, in terms of the formation of a government,” he said, but added that it wa s very early days.

He said the core of negotiations would be the programme for government but there would be “another strand” on the functioning of government, including the potential rotation of the taoiseach’s position.

He said there had been “initial contact” with the Fine Gael leader and that the pair would soon travel to Edinburgh for a meeting of the British Irish intergovernmental council, as Taoiseach and Tánaiste.

Asked about Mr Martin’s comments later in the afternoon, Taoiseach Simon Harris said he would not negotiated in front of microphones but “with parties on the basis of mutual respect”.

“The exact construct of the government is a matter for another day,” he said, adding that Fine Gael would have a “pivotal role” in the formation of a government that could deliver five budget.

He said the stability of a government formed with independents would depend on how people approached the talks, and that he had been part of a government where indepedents had operated in a “grouping structure”. He said he had an “open mind” on the structure of the next government but that it was important that “we move at pace” to put a strong and stable government together.

“I do think there’s a pathway forward to try and respond to what people said in the general eleciton and form a stable government.”

He said he would ask his party for a mandate to begin negotiations, saying it was a “time of renewal” for Fine Gael. Mr Harris said he was “very open” to engaging with independent TDs, and that many voters had sought a government based on Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Minister for Finance Jack Chambers has been appointed to head up the Fianna Fáil negotiating team as parties begin the process of forming the next government, while Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will lead the Fine Gael team. Both are deputy leaders of their respective parties.