Who are the Independent TDs and what price their support in a coalition?

If Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are to form the next government, they may rely ultimately on Independents for a Dáil majority. So who are they and what would they want in return for their support? The accompanying graphic offers an indication of how likely they are to be in the mix when it comes to coalition formation.

Seán Canney — Galway East

The former Independent Alliance junior minister is open to doing a government deal. Canney wants accelerated housing delivery and the scrapping of the means test for carers. Like-minded Independents would be a “good fit” for government negotiations with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, he says.

Catherine Connolly — Galway West

The outspoken left-wing Independent served as Leas Cheann-Comhairle in the last Dáil. She does not think Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael would “seriously engage” with her on “radical change” in housing policy and other issues like US troops using Shannon but told RTÉ: “Should they, I would be absolutely delighted to listen.”

Paul Gogarty — Dublin Mid-West

The ex-Green Party TD’s priorities included “faster, fairer climate action” and stopping the waste of public money. He believes it is “incumbent” on TDs to discuss government formation but predicts the talks will involve “largely parish pump-oriented” rural Independents.

Noel Grealish — Galway West

The former Progressive Democrats TD has, for the most part, a low profile nationally but is repeatedly returned in Galway West. He was one of four people accused of organising the Golfgate dinner in breach of coronavirus pandemic restrictions. A District Court judge dismissed these charges. Grealish often voted with the last Government in the Dáil. Delivery of the Galway ring road is a priority. He said of government talks: “If the phone rings, I’ll answer it.”

Marian Harkin — Sligo-Leitrim

Harkin told the Sligo Champion she would “love the portfolio of regional and rural development”. She is a former teacher and experienced politician who has pushed for road and rail investment in the west. Entering government talks is “the reason that I ran in the first place”, she told RTÉ.

Séamus Healy — Tipperary South

First elected to the Dáil as an independent in 2000, Healy has been involved in campaigns to retain hospital services in Tipperary. He did not respond to attempts to contact him.

Michael Healy-Rae — Kerry

“Our phones are turned on,” says Healy-Rae on whether he and his brother Danny are open to talks. Priorities are: “‘Kerry, Kerry and Kerry’ — be that roads, infrastructure, housing, health, fishing, farming.” His father Jackie famously agreed to a constituency deal worth tens of millions with Bertie Ahern in 2007. The sum may be much higher two decades later. Would a new Government pay it?

Danny Healy-Rae — Kerry

“Whatever is better for the people of Kerry that’s what we’re about,” Danny Healy-Rae told The Irish Times. A plant hire contractor, on climate change he famously told the Dáil in 2016: “God above is in charge of the weather.” A bypass for Killarney and improved health services in Kerry would be among his asks.

Barry Heneghan — Dublin Bay North

Barry Heneghan took a seat in Dublin Bay North previously held by his ally, former Independent Alliance junior minister Finian McGrath. He won’t make “quick decisions” on backing a government. He wants a permanent home for Gaelcholáiste Reachrann and community investment in Coolock and Darndale which has “been neglected for years”.

Michael Lowry — Tipperary North

Former Fine Gael minister Michael Lowry has had an, at times, controversial career, not least his involvement with the Moriarty tribunal, the findings of which he has disputed. A popular politician in Tipperary, he yet again topped the poll. He and other Independents often backed the last Coalition in the Dáil, though not from Government benches. He is open to talks, saying this week: “I’m interested in being in a position where I can have access to deliver on constituency issues.”

Mattie McGrath — Tipperary South

The ringleader of the Rural Independents Group, McGrath was one of the most vociferous critics of the last Government, particularly the Greens. He said he is contacting Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to let them know he is interested in talks. “Common sense”, a bypass for Tipperary town and support for farmers would be among his asks.

Kevin Boxer Moran — Longford-Westmeath

Another previous Independent Alliance junior minister, Moran is making a Dáil comeback. Main issues include flood relief and advocating for rural communities. He is open to talks.

Verona Murphy — Wexford

The one-time Fine Gael candidate has built up a formidable Independent political machine and would go into talks but the result would have to be to the “advantage of the people of Wexford”. She told the Business Post that her agenda would include a new university campus in Wexford and investment in Rosslare Port.

Carol Nolan — Offaly

The low-key former Sinn Féin TD fell out with the party over the abortion issue. She was a member of the Rural Independent Group in the last Dáil. Nolan did not respond to attempts to contact her.

Brian Stanley — Laois

Stanley quit Sinn Féin in October following an internal inquiry due to a complaint against him. Denying any wrongdoing, Stanley entered the election as an “Independent republican”. After victory in Laois, he told RTÉ: “I’ll support policies that are good for workers and families.” He will be looking to see who he can work with in the Dáil. A deal with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael seems unlikely.

Gillian Toole — Meath East

She is a pharmacist and campaigned on health issues, including infrastructure in Meath, the noise of Dublin Airport and community engagement around locating asylum seekers. She has not yet offered insight into her approach to Government talks in response to queries from The Irish Times.

Independent Ireland

Independent Ireland — which has returned the four TDs below — has its manifesto and is open to talks. The larger parties may be wary of its ability to stay united though party members push back on this insisting they would be reliable partners.

Michael Collins — Cork South-West

Party leader Collins says the door is open to talks “as long as there’s a genuine attempt to form a government”. On any asks for his constituency, he says: “I don’t want to make it any way parochial.” He mentions national issues like cost of living, reducing VAT for the hospitality sector and supporting fisheries. He did not rule out seeking ministerial positions but said: “We’re talking about policies first.”

Michael Fitzmaurice — Roscommon Galway

A one-time member of the Independent Alliance, Fitzmaurice did not join them in government in 2016. He said Independent Ireland is “not parish pump” and that “agriculture is big on our agenda” as is the “housing emergency ... It’s not about mercs and perks, it’s about making sure the policy is right.”

Richard O’Donoghue — Limerick County

The self-employed building contractor was elected to the Dáil as an Independent in 2020. He wants infrastructure “equally distributed around the country” saying there are places in Limerick “waiting 40 years” for upgraded water facilities.

Ken O’Flynn — Cork North Central

O’Flynn is Independent Ireland’s chairman and said: “Of course, there’s going to be national red-line issues [protecting the national cattle herd] and there’s going to be our own constituency issues we’d like to see addressed as well [for him, ‘crumbling’ water infrastructure].”