Election 2024 live updates: All 10 leaders to face debate as slate of electioneering throughout the day

11am: Fianna Fáil’s Fingal-East candidate Fianna Fail’s Darragh O’Brien and candidate for Dublin-Central, Mary Fitzpatrick, will outline concerns in relation to a €6.1 billion deficit in the Sinn Féin alternative housing plan.

1.45pm: Sinn Féin spokesperson on finance, Pearse Doherty, and outgoing Chair of the Public Accounts Committee, Mairéad Farrell, will outline Sinn Féin’s plan for the public purse.

9.30pm: Brace yourselves. The first televised leaders’ debate of the general election is coming at 9.30pm tonight on RTÉ. Simon Harris, Micheál Martin and Mary Lou McDonald will be joined by Labour leader Ivana Bacik, Richard Boyd-Barrett of People Before Profit, Green leader Roderic O’Gorman, Michael Collins of Independent Ireland, Cian O’Callaghan of the Social Democrats (subbing for Holly Cairns) Peadar Toibín of Aontú and Joan Collins of Right to Change.

Good morning all. Jack Horgan-Jones from the Irish Times political staff here, steering the live story through the first part of the day. As mentioned already, we have the big RTÉ leaders’ debate to look forward to this evening, and a slate of electioneering to get through first. As for me, I’ve never done one of these live story things before, so be gentle. Es mi dia primero.