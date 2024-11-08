Election 2024: How do I register to vote?

General election 2024: How to check if you are eligible to vote and how to register. Illustration: Paul Scott

How can I vote in the upcoming general election?

If you want to vote, you must be eligible to do so and also registered to vote. In terms of eligibility, for a general election you must be: either an Irish or British citizen, resident in Ireland and aged 18 or over on the day of the election [November 29th].

How can I check whether I am registered to vote?

You can check whether you are currently registered to vote on checktheregister.ie where you will have to enter your name, address or Eircode and the local authority you live in.

This will provide you with details of where your local polling station is and also which elections you can vote in (there are different eligibility criteria for general and local elections).

I’m not registered – what should I do?

If you are not registered and want to vote in the upcoming general election you can do so at checktheregister.ie. You will need to enter the local authority you live in, your PPS number, date of birth, address, nationality and contact details.

READ MORE

If you are unable or do not wish to register online, you may also do so by filling out an ERF1 form and posting it to your relevant local authority.

I have moved address since the last general election and am now in a different constituency. How can I change my address on the Electoral Register?

Again, you can do this at checktheregister.ie. However, if you are moving from inside Dublin to any county outside of it or moving from any county outside of Dublin to inside it, you cannot update your details online and will have to do so through your local authority.

You may also change your address or update your details by filling out an ERF1 form and posting it to your relevant local authority.

If you have more than one address, you should give the address where you want to be registered. You can only be registered at one address.

What if I am homeless, can I still register to vote?

You can. Again, you can register online at checktheregister.ie or fill in a paper application form (ERF2) at your local Garda station and you must bring ID. You will need to provide your name, date of birth, PPS number and address.

When you are registering you can state you have ‘no fixed abode’ but you will need to tell your local authority the area where you live and spend most of your time. This will affect where you vote.

What is the deadline for registering to vote?

Your application to vote must be received by the local authority at least 15 days before an election or referendum (excluding Sundays, Good Friday and public holidays).

This means if you want to vote in the upcoming general election, you must be registered to vote no later than Tuesday, November 12th.

I live abroad. Are there any circumstances in which I can vote?

Most voters have to vote in person at an official voting centre. However, you may be eligible for a postal vote if you are an Irish diplomat posted abroad, or their spouse or civil partner who is living abroad with them or if you are a member of the Defence Forces.

Is there anyone else who is eligible for a postal vote?

You may be eligible for a postal vote if you cannot go to a polling station because you have an illness or disability; are studying full time at an educational institution in Ireland, which is away from the home address where you are registered; you cannot vote at your local polling station because of your occupation, service or employment; you are unable to vote at your polling station because you are in prison as a result of an order of a court; you are a member of the An Garda Síochána; you are registered as an anonymous elector; or you are part of the household of an anonymous elector.

According to checktheregister.ie, you can apply to be an anonymous elector if the publication of your name and address would be prejudicial (harmful) to your personal safety or to that of a member of your household.

The relevant forms to apply for a postal vote are available on checktheregister.ie or your local authority.