Taoiseach confirms general election will be held on Friday, November 29th

Taoiseach Simon Harris has confirmed the general election will be held on Friday, November 29th.

Speaking on RTÉ's Six One News, he said he will go to Áras an Uachtaráin after returning from a meeting of EU leaders in Budapest on Thursday and Friday morning.

Once President Michael D Higgins has granted a dissolution of the Dáil, Minister for Housing and Local Government Darragh O’Brien will set the polling date for Friday, November 29th.

It will mean a short, three-week campaign, with the new Dáil likely to meet for the first time in the week before Christmas.

A new government may not be formed until the new year.

Tanaiste Micheál Martin earlier confirmed that the election will be called by the Taoiseach on Friday.

Speaking to Virgin Media News, Mr Martin said: “We’re looking forward to it. You can see people out and about already in terms of campaigning, but it will be on Friday.”