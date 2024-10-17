Student protest: Anger over accommodation crisis, but will they vote for Sinn Féin?

Students across Ireland walked out of lectures on Thursday to protest at the costs of education and were urged to ensure that they are registered to vote.

Student unions want the student contribution charge abolished, although it was cut in the budget from €3,000 to €2,000. They also want postgraduate stipends to be increased to match the living wage, but their main complaint was in relation to accommodation.

Students across the country have been caught up in the housing crisis, with many having to commute long distances because they cannot source accommodation or it is too expensive. Demonstrations took place on Thursday oncampuses around Ireland.

TCD students, who demonstrated outside the Dáil on Thursday afternoon, were angry with the Government, especially over the accommodation crisis.

Trinity College Dublin Student Union (TCDSU) president Jenny Maguire said the average student at the college is commuting two hours a day because they cannot afford the costs of living independently.

Sophie Moore (20), a student of physics, travels from Edenderry, Co Offaly, has a four-hour round trip. “I work on Saturdays but I can’t afford rent in Dublin and my parents can’t afford it. Too many students who are from outside Dublin are being left behind and they are missing out on many student experiences,” she said.

Her friend Dylan Wenger (20) said rent for students was a minimum of €1,200 a month. “I am lucky my parents are paying that, but most people are commuting ages for every day. Too many people who are making money off housing shouldn’t be in charge of the country.”

His anger though will not transmit to a vote for the main Opposition party Sinn Féin. “I don’t believe a word they say, to be honest. I think they are just populists. They tell people what they want to hear,” he said.

Students who walked out of lectures on Thursday protested outside Leinster House to highlight their anger and frustration ahead of forthcoming general election. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Sean Potts (27), the class representative for master’s in education students, said he is living with his grandfather in Walkinstown because he can’t afford to move out. He will be voting for Sinn Féin despite their recent travails.

“I want to see them in and see if they can do the changes that they are talking about. Any political party goes through ups and downs. There are scandals in the past, but I believe right here right now that they are the best ones for the job.”

Jeffrey Sethrún-Sardina (27), a PhD researcher in computer science, said he did not know who he would be voting for but “Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are at the very bottom of the list. I don’t want them in government ever again. I would take Sinn Féin over the present Government any time, but I need to do more research.”

Emily Keane (20), a student of linguistics and French, lives at home in Knocklyon, Co Dublin. “I’m here because I can never see a time when I can move out. Unless I emigrate, I don’t think I will be able to live an independent life,” she said.

She will “absolutely not” be voting for Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael, saying that if smaller, left-wing parties could come together “they could offer something to students”.

Charlie Crowe (22), a student of physics, is from Dungarvan, Co Waterford. He lives with his grandmother in Rathfarnham. “There is no way I could afford it otherwise.” He will “probably not” vote for the Government parties “but I need to educate myself better”.