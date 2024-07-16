New building standards watchdog to be set up under plans to be considered by Ministers

Establishment of a new Building Standards Regulatory Authority will be considered by Cabinet on Tuesday

The establishment of a new Building Standards Regulatory Authority will be considered by Cabinet on Tuesday. The aim of the planned watchdog is to reduce the risk of building failures and defects.

The State is facing bills running into the billions to resolve issues with Ireland’s housing stock.

These include various defects in between 62,500 and 100,000 apartments and problems with some 7,000 homes in Donegal and other counties where buildings have sustained damage due to concrete blocks containing excess amounts of minerals mica and pyrite.

The Programme for Government included a commitment to examine the creation of an independent building standards regulator to oversee building control nationwide.

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien is expected to seek Cabinet approval to establish a Building Standards Regulatory Authority.

It comes after group that examined the matter recommended the setting up of a new authority that would strengthen the oversight role of the State when it comes to the design and construction of buildings; strengthen the oversight of the marketing and use of construction products; and reduce the risk of building failures and recurring defects.

It would also be tasked with driving compliance with legislative provisions and enhancing public confidence in construction among other roles.

Under the plans the authority will have powers of inspection and enforcement and a suite of sanctions available to it.

The establishment of the authority will require legislation which must be drafted by officials and later be passed by the Oireachtas.

The Irish Times understands that while this is happening a Building Standards Agency will be established by ministerial order to speed up the development of governance and management structures and to increase inspection capacity by recruiting technical staff to support local authorities.

Separately Taoiseach Simon Harris is to update the Government on a report from an expert group on probate and conveyancing.

The group’s work was identified as necessary in the Government’s Housing For All action plan to reduce costs and delays and to make housing stock available to market more quickly.

The report is understood to recommend a national target of eight weeks for probate and conveyancing; more digitisation; and legal change to remove outdated processes. It also recommends a public awareness campaigns around the processes.

Meanwhile, Minister for Education Norma Foley will brief colleagues on a new Traveller and Roma Education Strategy.

While the number of Traveller and Roma young people completing the senior cycle in schools has improved in recent years, their educational outcomes remain lower than the general population.

The six-year strategy to improve the situation includes a target to significantly increase the numbers of Traveller and Roma young people remaining in school to sixth year and achieving a Leaving Certificate.

It has been developed along with the Department of Children and Equality, the Department of Further and Higher Education in consultation with Traveller and Roma children, parents and representative groups.