Irish family in Gaza expected to be on list to exit at Rafah crossing tomorrow

The Government has been informed that at least one Irish family is expected to be on the list to leave Gaza on Wednesday at the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt, The Irish Times understands.

More Irish citizens might also have an opportunity to leave in the next 24 hours, a source said, although it depends on the crossing being open.

A number of people were told on Tuesday evening they could be on the list and were advised to make their way toward the Rafah gate.

The news comes as Tánaiste Micheál Martin departed on Tuesday for Cairo from where he will travel to Israel and meet Israeli government representatives, and onto the West Bank. Mr Martin will meet the Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry on Wednesday.

The Social Democrats have criticised Mr Martin’s trip to Israel in light of its ongoing bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

“Is there any other State which would be engaged in what’s being described as an impending genocide where the Tánaiste would go visiting and shake their hands, all the while hospitals are being burned and broken and bombed?” the party’s foreign affairs spokesman Gary Gannon said on Tuesday morning.

He said he understood that the Tánaiste’s role was to try and find diplomatic solutions and he wasn’t going to criticise that.

“But I also don’t want to stand back and be a useful apologist for what is happening in Gaza. I don’t think there are any other examples in the world where the Irish State would go and shake hands with a State that has been accused and I do believe complicit in the type of genocide that has happened in Gaza.”

He called on Mr Martin to press the Israelis on why Irish citizens were not being permitted to leave Gaza, saying he believed Ireland was being punished for voting in favour of a ceasefire in the conflict at the UN General Assembly.

Mr Gannon spokesman said it was now time for actions - specifically, the introduction of sanctions on Israel. He said Israel had been enabled by European countries’ support and felt it could act unilaterally.

“There has to be more than words now, there has to be actions.”

The Social Democrats are calling for the use of human rights clauses within the EU-Israel trade agreement, and for the Government to enact both the occupied territories and divestment bills, which would put new limitations on trade and investment in Israel.

The party is also asking for the revocation of diplomatic status to the Israeli ambassador here. “We understand the enormity of that call, we don’t do it lightly. But we also understand the enormity of what is happening in Gaza at the moment.”

He said it was not appropriate for the Irish state to stand back and “be content with having the least bloody hands in the room”.

“Somebody has to start somewhere in terms of calling for sanctions and if that has to be us then so be it,” he said, arguing that Ireland had “proud traditions” of going “a bit further” in similar situations.

He said there was a “level of hypocrisy” among Government TDs who had called for the expulsion of the Russian ambassador but were not publicly calling for Israeli ambassador Dana Erlich to leave.

Labour housing spokeswoman Rebecca Moynihan said Israel was “threatening that Irish hostages aren’t likely to be released because of the Government’s stance”. She said there was a need for an emergency medical evacuation of those in Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza, who she said were being used as a “weapon of war” by Israel, which she accused of committing war crimes.

She said there was “misinformation” that the hospital was a Hamas stronghold which should not be acceptable to the international community.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith, alongside her colleague Gino Kenny, will travel to the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza this weekend to observe and highlight the humanitarian situation there. They called for a free vote in the Dáil on two votes seeking to censure Israel this week.

Ms Smith said government TDs had privately indicated to her that they would support the expulsion of the ambassador or calls to refer Israel to the International Criminal Court.

Meanwhile, the family of Emily Hand, the Irish-Israeli girl thought to be captive in Gaza, met Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.

Thomas Hand, father to the eight-year-old girl, met Ms McDonald on Tuesday, after meeting the Taoiseach on Monday evening, accompanied by Emily’s sister Natali. He met President Michael D Higgins on Tuesday morning.

In a statement following the meeting, Ms McDonald said the trauma and heartbreak being endured by the Hand family is “unbearable”.

Calling for “full ceasefires”, Ms McDonald said: “Irish citizen Emily Hand has been held hostage by Hamas since October 7th. This morning I met with her father Tom and her sister Natali. They have come to Ireland as part of their ongoing appeal for the release of eight-year-old Emily.

“The trauma and heartbreak being endured by this family is unbearable. I reiterate my condemnation of the taking of hostages and again reiterate our clear demand that hostages be released immediately.

“Emily will have her ninth birthday on Friday. She should be celebrating that birthday with her father, sister, brother and wider family.

“Ireland must make every effort and use every political and diplomatic channel to secure Emily’s release and that of all hostages. Full ceasefires must be called.”

The Hands on Monday took part in a press conference facilitated by the Israeli embassy and the Israeli NGO Israel-is in Dublin, along with families members of other hostages.