Social Democrats co-leaders set to step down from roles

Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall are set to announce plans to step down as co-leaders of the Social Democrats.
The party has promised to make a “significant announcement” on Wednesday afternoon.
The Irish Times understands the two TDs will announce plans to step down from their co-leader roles.
The timing of the move has not yet been set out.
Ms Murphy, a Kildare North TD, co-founded the party with Dublin North-West deputy Ms Shortall in 2015, along with Stephen Donnelly, now Minister for Health and a Fianna Fáil TD.
The pair are both former Labour Party members.
They previously resisted calls for a leadership contest from some Social Democrats members and councillors in 2021.
