Social Democrats co-leaders set to step down from roles

Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall are set to announce plans to step down as co-leaders of the Social Democrats.

The party has promised to make a “significant announcement” on Wednesday afternoon.

The Irish Times understands the two TDs will announce plans to step down from their co-leader roles.

The timing of the move has not yet been set out.

Ms Murphy, a Kildare North TD, co-founded the party with Dublin North-West deputy Ms Shortall in 2015, along with Stephen Donnelly, now Minister for Health and a Fianna Fáil TD.

The pair are both former Labour Party members.

They previously resisted calls for a leadership contest from some Social Democrats members and councillors in 2021.

More to follow